Rihanna Flaunts Her Love For A$AP Rocky After Knicks Win

Last night was special for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna as they got to watch the New York Knicks' historic comeback at Madison Square Garden. Despite being down 29 points to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4, they mounted a comeback and won the game. Now, the Knicks are just one win away from their first NBA Championship since 1973.

After the game, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted out and about in New York. The two were even taking some shots at the basketball court, as fans watched on in amazement. It appeared to be a phenomenal night for the entire city, as the NBA Finals jubilation was starting to take hold.

In a separate fit check video that does not feature Rocky, Rihanna could be seen flaunting the love that she has for her man. As you will see in the clip below, she was even reading his recent spread in the physical edition of VIBE.

Rihanna Checks Out Rocky's Vibe Cover

Rihanna has been accompanying Rocky on his Don't Be Dumb Tour as of late, and there is no denying that the support has been well received. The artist isn't staying in a suite either. Instead, she is front and center at each show, where fans can see her and take videos.

Their latest outing in New York City comes on an off day for the tour, and it is certainly good timing considering the Knicks' current NBA Finals predicament.