Rihanna Flaunts Her Love For A$AP Rocky After Knicks Win

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Recording artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were in New York City last night to support the Knicks as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs.

Last night was special for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna as they got to watch the New York Knicks' historic comeback at Madison Square Garden. Despite being down 29 points to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4, they mounted a comeback and won the game. Now, the Knicks are just one win away from their first NBA Championship since 1973.

After the game, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted out and about in New York. The two were even taking some shots at the basketball court, as fans watched on in amazement. It appeared to be a phenomenal night for the entire city, as the NBA Finals jubilation was starting to take hold.

In a separate fit check video that does not feature Rocky, Rihanna could be seen flaunting the love that she has for her man. As you will see in the clip below, she was even reading his recent spread in the physical edition of VIBE.

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Rihanna Checks Out Rocky's Vibe Cover

Rihanna has been accompanying Rocky on his Don't Be Dumb Tour as of late, and there is no denying that the support has been well received. The artist isn't staying in a suite either. Instead, she is front and center at each show, where fans can see her and take videos.

Their latest outing in New York City comes on an off day for the tour, and it is certainly good timing considering the Knicks' current NBA Finals predicament.

As it stands, the Knicks are up 3-1 and can finish off the series as of Saturday night in San Antonio. However, the Spurs are going to be motivated to make sure that doesn't happen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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