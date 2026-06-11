A$AP Rocky Takes Credit For Knicks Win, Plays Ball With Rihanna In New York City

A$AP Rocky was in attendance last night as the New York Knicks came back from 29 points down to defeat the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks now have a 3-1 series lead and can clinch their first championship in 53 years on Saturday.

Last night's game felt like it was over. The Knicks were destined to lose their 2-0 series lead and come across as chokers. However, they were able to turn the tides and mount a comeback for the ages. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby have been playing out of their minds, and the Knicks appear to be on the cusp of greatness.

After the game, the cameras were on Rocky, who claimed that the Knicks were able to win because of his presence. He believes he was the good luck charm. Of course, he also said this facetiously, so don't take it too seriously.

A$AP Rocky Celebrates The Knicks Comeback

Following the game, Rocky and Rihanna took to the streets of New York City, where they got to celebrate with the fans. In fact, Rocky and Rihanna ended up at the basketball court, where they could be seen taking shots.

There was lots of fanfare surrounding them, and it appears as though it was just a good time for everyone involved. The vibes are high in New York right now, and it feels like a championship is inevitable.