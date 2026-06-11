A$AP Rocky Takes Credit For Knicks Win, Plays Ball With Rihanna In New York City

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were outside in New York City on Wednesday night as the Knicks came through with an epic comeback win.

A$AP Rocky was in attendance last night as the New York Knicks came back from 29 points down to defeat the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks now have a 3-1 series lead and can clinch their first championship in 53 years on Saturday.

Last night's game felt like it was over. The Knicks were destined to lose their 2-0 series lead and come across as chokers. However, they were able to turn the tides and mount a comeback for the ages. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby have been playing out of their minds, and the Knicks appear to be on the cusp of greatness.

After the game, the cameras were on Rocky, who claimed that the Knicks were able to win because of his presence. He believes he was the good luck charm. Of course, he also said this facetiously, so don't take it too seriously.

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A$AP Rocky Celebrates The Knicks Comeback

Following the game, Rocky and Rihanna took to the streets of New York City, where they got to celebrate with the fans. In fact, Rocky and Rihanna ended up at the basketball court, where they could be seen taking shots.

There was lots of fanfare surrounding them, and it appears as though it was just a good time for everyone involved. The vibes are high in New York right now, and it feels like a championship is inevitable.

Only once in the history of the NBA Finals has a team come back from being 3-1 down to win it all. Of course, this was LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016. If the Knicks were to collapse now, there would be riots in the streets.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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