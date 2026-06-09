JAŸ-Z Pops Out Courtside At The NBA Finals, Signs Vinyls For Fans

JAŸ-Z has been having an interesting 2026. He is going to be performing in New York, Los Angeles, and Paris later this year as a means of celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt. Furthermore, his latest Roots Picnic performance suggests an album might be on the way.

Whenever JAŸ-Z is outside, it is good for hip-hop. In fact, he was outside on Monday night as the New York Knicks took on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The game was played at Madison Square Garden, and there was lots of commotion inside the arena. President Donald Trump was in attendance, and big-time celebrities were sitting courtside.

In the photos below, you can see that Hov was one of the many celebrities at the game. He was on the court prior to the game, and, unsurprisingly, this drew lots of fan attention.

JAŸ-Z Takes In the Knicks Game

Prior to the game, the legendary artist could be seen outside of the Roc Nation offices, greeting fans. It was a rare sight, wth Jay signing autographs on vinyl records. This is something you don't see every day. That said, the Knicks making the NBA Finals has proven to be a huge moment for the city, and Hov is taking full advantage.

As it pertains to the NBA Finals, the Knicks went into last night's game with a 2-0 series lead. In the end, the Spurs won the game thanks to a monster game from Victor Wembanyama. Now, the series is at 2-1, and for the first time, the Knicks are feeling the pressure.