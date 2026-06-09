JAŸ-Z Pops Out Courtside At The NBA Finals, Signs Vinyls For Fans

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
JAŸ-Z was at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden last night, and he was signing vinyls beforehand.

JAŸ-Z has been having an interesting 2026. He is going to be performing in New York, Los Angeles, and Paris later this year as a means of celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt. Furthermore, his latest Roots Picnic performance suggests an album might be on the way.

Whenever JAŸ-Z is outside, it is good for hip-hop. In fact, he was outside on Monday night as the New York Knicks took on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The game was played at Madison Square Garden, and there was lots of commotion inside the arena. President Donald Trump was in attendance, and big-time celebrities were sitting courtside.

In the photos below, you can see that Hov was one of the many celebrities at the game. He was on the court prior to the game, and, unsurprisingly, this drew lots of fan attention.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

JAŸ-Z Takes In the Knicks Game

Prior to the game, the legendary artist could be seen outside of the Roc Nation offices, greeting fans. It was a rare sight, wth Jay signing autographs on vinyl records. This is something you don't see every day. That said, the Knicks making the NBA Finals has proven to be a huge moment for the city, and Hov is taking full advantage.

As it pertains to the NBA Finals, the Knicks went into last night's game with a 2-0 series lead. In the end, the Spurs won the game thanks to a monster game from Victor Wembanyama. Now, the series is at 2-1, and for the first time, the Knicks are feeling the pressure.

The NBA Finals appear to be going the distance, but the Knicks still have an opportunity to go back to San Antonio up 3-1.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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