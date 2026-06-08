Cam'ron & Ma$e Issue A Warning To New Yorkers Ahead Of Donald Trump's NBA Finals Appearance

Cam'ron and Ma$e have not been big believers in the New York Knicks throughout the NBA Playoffs, much to the chagrin of Knicks fans. Some have felt completely betrayed by the duo, especially since they continue to be proven wrong.

Going into Game 3 at Madison Square Garden tonight, the Knicks hold a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. It has been an incredible run, and now, President Donald Trump stands in the way. The President is in attendance tonight, meaning there is increased security at the arena.

New Yorkers have a reputation for not being big fans of Trump. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that there is a sense that the President could be booed out of the building. On It Is What It Is, Cam'ron and Ma$e warned New Yorkers to behave, because you never know what security might do.

Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden

As for Ma$e, he had a message for Trump, saying to stay home and watch the game from the Oval Office. For Knicks fans, the fear right now is that Trump is going to curse the team and bestow bad vibes upon them.

Everything has been going so well for the Knicks. However, an unpopular President could very well send the Finals into a tailspin, especially when you consider just how motivated the Spurs will be to tie the series at 2-2 going back home to San Antonio.