Cam'ron & Ma$e Issue A Warning To New Yorkers Ahead Of Donald Trump's NBA Finals Appearance

BY Alexander Cole
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President Donald J. Trump speaks at a rally in the fieldhouse at Rockland Community College May 22, 2026.
President Donald J. Trump speaks at a rally in the fieldhouse at Rockland Community College May 22, 2026. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Cam'ron and Ma$e had some pertinent comments on "It Is What It Is" today, and it has to do with President Donald Trump.

Cam'ron and Ma$e have not been big believers in the New York Knicks throughout the NBA Playoffs, much to the chagrin of Knicks fans. Some have felt completely betrayed by the duo, especially since they continue to be proven wrong.

Going into Game 3 at Madison Square Garden tonight, the Knicks hold a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. It has been an incredible run, and now, President Donald Trump stands in the way. The President is in attendance tonight, meaning there is increased security at the arena.

New Yorkers have a reputation for not being big fans of Trump. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that there is a sense that the President could be booed out of the building. On It Is What It Is, Cam'ron and Ma$e warned New Yorkers to behave, because you never know what security might do.

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Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden

As for Ma$e, he had a message for Trump, saying to stay home and watch the game from the Oval Office. For Knicks fans, the fear right now is that Trump is going to curse the team and bestow bad vibes upon them.

Everything has been going so well for the Knicks. However, an unpopular President could very well send the Finals into a tailspin, especially when you consider just how motivated the Spurs will be to tie the series at 2-2 going back home to San Antonio.

Some feel as though a sweep is about to take place. Others are convinced that the Spurs can still win. Whatever the case may be, Knicks fans are superstitious right now, and for good reason.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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