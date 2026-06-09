Charles Barkley Jokes About Cardi B’s Boobs After NBA Finals Halftime Show

New York City was lit during Game 3 of the NBA Finals when the Knicks faced off against the Spurs. The Knicks' return to their stomping grounds attracted a few major celebrities to attend at Madison Square Garden. Of course, Donald Trump was among those who were in the building, along with JAŸ-Z, who sat courtside, as well as Timothee Chalamet, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, Larry David, and more.

Also in attendance was Cardi B, who actually performed during the Halftime Show. Cardi came through clutch, delivering two heaters, one off of her new album, Am I The Drama?, and another from her debut project, Invasion Of Privacy.

After dishing out performances of “Bodega Baddie” and “Bodak Yellow,” two certified New York bangers, people clearly had their own reactions. Charles Barkley’s reaction, however, has since gone viral. Barkley shared his commentary during the game with Draymond Green, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Ernie Johnson by his side when he poked fun at the size of Cardi’s breasts. “I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s,” he said.

Cardi B Blames Trump For Knicks Loss

As predicted by Ma$e, fans of the Knicks blamed their loss on the president’s attendance, including Cardi B. “They said [Trump] is bad luck. It probably was, but it is what it is," Cardi said. "You can't stop the president from … going to a game. But it did feel a little dark in there." Fortunately, reports claim that he won’t be attending Game 4 on Wednesday, so maybe we’ll see the Knicks inch closer to winning the playoffs.