Charles Barkley Jokes About Cardi B’s Boobs After NBA Finals Halftime Show

BY Aron A.
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Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 015
Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 015
Cardi B held down the halftime show during Game 3.

New York City was lit during Game 3 of the NBA Finals when the Knicks faced off against the Spurs. The Knicks' return to their stomping grounds attracted a few major celebrities to attend at Madison Square Garden. Of course, Donald Trump was among those who were in the building, along with JAŸ-Z, who sat courtside, as well as Timothee Chalamet, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, Larry David, and more. 

Also in attendance was Cardi B, who actually performed during the Halftime Show. Cardi came through clutch, delivering two heaters, one off of her new album, Am I The Drama?, and another from her debut project, Invasion Of Privacy. 

After dishing out performances of “Bodega Baddie” and “Bodak Yellow,” two certified New York bangers, people clearly had their own reactions. Charles Barkley’s reaction, however, has since gone viral. Barkley shared his commentary during the game with Draymond Green, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Ernie Johnson by his side when he poked fun at the size of Cardi’s breasts. “I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s,” he said

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Cardi B Blames Trump For Knicks Loss

As predicted by Ma$e, fans of the Knicks blamed their loss on the president’s attendance, including Cardi B. “They said [Trump] is bad luck. It probably was, but it is what it is," Cardi said. "You can't stop the president from … going to a game. But it did feel a little dark in there." Fortunately, reports claim that he won’t be attending Game 4 on Wednesday, so maybe we’ll see the Knicks inch closer to winning the playoffs.

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding the NBA Finals. Check out Charles Barkley’s comments and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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