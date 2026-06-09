Cardi B Blames Trump For Knicks Loss: "It Did Feel A Little Dark"

She took to the court for a halftime performance of her Am I the Drama? track "Bodega Baddie" and her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow," but even amid all of the hype, Cardi B believes that President Donald Trump's appearance cast a dark shadow over Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The San Antonio Spurs took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, causing absolute chaos for thousands of ticketholders waiting outside in the streets of New York. Unfortunately for those cheering on the Big Apple, the Spurs reigned victorious, with the final score being 115 to 111.
There have been plenty of highlights from the game, including Trump being booed by basketball fans in the crowd and clips of the MAGA leader allegedly falling asleep. According to Cardi, Trump's presence ruined the energy and seemingly jinxed the Knicks, saying in a video that he was "bad luck" for the team.
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Cardi & Knicks Fans Don't Want Trump At Future Games
Not one to miss a moment to talk to fans on social media, Cardi shared a video in which she expanded on her thoughts. "It probably was [bad luck]. But it is what it is," said the rapper. "You can't stop the president from … going to a game. But it did feel a little dark in there."
Cardi added, "It felt like the principal was there, and everybody had to be on their best behavior. But, nevertheless." Regardless of their Game 3 loss, the Bronx native is still sure that the Knicks will reign victorious. "I'm still so proud of them." Make sure to tune in tomorrow (June 10) for Game 4, where the Spurs will see the Knicks once again at Madison Square Garden.
Which team are you rooting for in the Finals?