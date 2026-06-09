Cardi B Blames Trump For Knicks Loss: "It Did Feel A Little Dark"

In Game 3, the Knicks couldn't defeat the Spurs, and Cardi B playfully suggests that it was because Trump was in the building.

Cardi added, "It felt like the principal was there, and everybody had to be on their best behavior. But, nevertheless." Regardless of their Game 3 loss, the Bronx native is still sure that the Knicks will reign victorious. "I'm still so proud of them." Make sure to tune in tomorrow (June 10) for Game 4, where the Spurs will see the Knicks once again at Madison Square Garden.

Not one to miss a moment to talk to fans on social media, Cardi shared a video in which she expanded on her thoughts. "It probably was [bad luck]. But it is what it is," said the rapper. "You can't stop the president from … going to a game. But it did feel a little dark in there."

She took to the court for a halftime performance of her Am I the Drama? track "Bodega Baddie" and her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow," but even amid all of the hype, Cardi B believes that President Donald Trump's appearance cast a dark shadow over Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The San Antonio Spurs took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, causing absolute chaos for thousands of ticketholders waiting outside in the streets of New York . Unfortunately for those cheering on the Big Apple, the Spurs reigned victorious, with the final score being 115 to 111.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.