Cardi B Is Ready To Turn Up After Knicks Victory: “The Streets Is Calling Me”

BY Aron A.
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NBA: Finals-San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Entertainer Cardi B walks through the tunnel after performing during halftime during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Cardi B is outside for the Knicks win.

You could feel the energy in New York City across the world right now. After the Knicks won the NBA Championship against the San Antonio Spurs, New York finally brought home the chip for the first time in 53 years. That excitement has spilled over the timeline with videos of fans celebrating across all five boroughs.

The energy was so potent that it had Cardi B leaving the house at the wee hours of the morning just to be among the people. The rapper was on Instagram, revealing that she was watching the game on her phone when the Knicks beat the Spurs 94-90. The rapper jumped out of bed and ran through her house in excitement that the Knicks won. Of course, since the rest of the city was inevitably going to be outside to celebrate, Cardi said she needed her makeup done immediately and hit the block.

Cardi B herself played a role in the momentum that New York City had going for it over the past week. While tensions have been high throughout the series, the games hosted at Madison Square Garden were particularly noticeable. Cardi performed during the halftime show at the same game that Donald Trump attended, which Cardi admitted was likely responsible for the team’s loss that evening. However, that one loss obviously didn’t prevent them from securing the Championship. 

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A$AP Rocky & 50 Cent Watch The Knicks Game

Other hip-hop icons that were spotted enjoying the game together were A$AP Rocky and 50 Cent. The two seemingly linked up on Rocky’s tour bus, where they shared drinks and celebrations after the Knicks took the W.

With the Knicks parade expected to take place on Thursday, it would not be surprising if we ended up seeing some VIP Knicks fans like Cardi B pull up for the occasion. 

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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