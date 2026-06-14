Cardi B Is Ready To Turn Up After Knicks Victory: “The Streets Is Calling Me”

You could feel the energy in New York City across the world right now. After the Knicks won the NBA Championship against the San Antonio Spurs, New York finally brought home the chip for the first time in 53 years. That excitement has spilled over the timeline with videos of fans celebrating across all five boroughs.

The energy was so potent that it had Cardi B leaving the house at the wee hours of the morning just to be among the people. The rapper was on Instagram, revealing that she was watching the game on her phone when the Knicks beat the Spurs 94-90. The rapper jumped out of bed and ran through her house in excitement that the Knicks won. Of course, since the rest of the city was inevitably going to be outside to celebrate, Cardi said she needed her makeup done immediately and hit the block.

Cardi B herself played a role in the momentum that New York City had going for it over the past week. While tensions have been high throughout the series, the games hosted at Madison Square Garden were particularly noticeable. Cardi performed during the halftime show at the same game that Donald Trump attended, which Cardi admitted was likely responsible for the team’s loss that evening. However, that one loss obviously didn’t prevent them from securing the Championship.

Cardi B reacts to the NY Knicks winning their first championship since 1973.😭



“WE OUTSIDE RIGHT NOW! GET MY MAKEUP DONE RIGHT NOW” pic.twitter.com/Uz9oNtRCd2 — ໊ (@BardisMedia) June 14, 2026

A$AP Rocky & 50 Cent Watch The Knicks Game

Other hip-hop icons that were spotted enjoying the game together were A$AP Rocky and 50 Cent. The two seemingly linked up on Rocky’s tour bus, where they shared drinks and celebrations after the Knicks took the W.