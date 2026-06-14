50 Cent & A$AP Rocky Celebrate The New York Knicks' Championship Together

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings
Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent poses for photos with Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and guard Killian Hayes (3) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) and guard Nique Clifford (5) and center Dylan Cardwell (32) after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The New York Knicks won the NBA Championship on Saturday, and 50 Cent, as well as A$AP Rocky, were together to celebrate.

A$AP Rocky and 50 Cent are two extremely proud New Yorkers. They have been repping the city since the start of their careers, and they have found themselves embedded in the city's sports culture.

On Saturday, both men were together as the New York Knicks were looking to win the NBA title in San Antonio. They boasted a 3-1 series lead, and with the Spurs continuously blowing big leads, it felt inevitable that the Knicks would get it done.

That is exactly what happened as New York won by a score of 94-90 last night. The Spurs blew another big lead, but Jalen Brunson's 45-point performance is what sealed the deal. Overall, this was the Knicks' first NBA title in 53 years.

In the video clip below, you can see that Fif and Rocky were having an incredible time as the seconds ticked down. They celebrated the win in style, and it made for a nice moment.

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A$AP Rocky x 50 Cent

Fif and Rocky are just a microcosm of how all New Yorkers must have felt during the big game last night. In fact, throughout last night, fans took to the streets of New York, where they celebrated like it was 1973.

While the San Antonio Spurs will get theirs eventually, it was nice to see a tortured franchise like the Knicks finally get one. Their fanbase has been starving for this, and something good had to happen eventually.

As this week progresses, we expect there to be a massive championship parade. The celebrities are going to show up and show out, which will make for some incredible scenes.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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