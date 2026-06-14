50 Cent & A$AP Rocky Celebrate The New York Knicks' Championship Together

A$AP Rocky and 50 Cent are two extremely proud New Yorkers. They have been repping the city since the start of their careers, and they have found themselves embedded in the city's sports culture.

On Saturday, both men were together as the New York Knicks were looking to win the NBA title in San Antonio. They boasted a 3-1 series lead, and with the Spurs continuously blowing big leads, it felt inevitable that the Knicks would get it done.

That is exactly what happened as New York won by a score of 94-90 last night. The Spurs blew another big lead, but Jalen Brunson's 45-point performance is what sealed the deal. Overall, this was the Knicks' first NBA title in 53 years.

In the video clip below, you can see that Fif and Rocky were having an incredible time as the seconds ticked down. They celebrated the win in style, and it made for a nice moment.

A$AP Rocky x 50 Cent

Fif and Rocky are just a microcosm of how all New Yorkers must have felt during the big game last night. In fact, throughout last night, fans took to the streets of New York, where they celebrated like it was 1973.

While the San Antonio Spurs will get theirs eventually, it was nice to see a tortured franchise like the Knicks finally get one. Their fanbase has been starving for this, and something good had to happen eventually.