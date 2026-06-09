Donald Trump Suggests Stephen A. Smith Has A Low IQ

United States President Donald Trump made the controversial decision to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The arena was buzzing as the New York Knicks went into the game with a 2-0 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs. In the end, the Spurs won, making this a closer series than the Knicks would like.

As for Trump's attendance at the game, it proved to be controversial because of the potential to curse the Knicks. The vibes were high in New York City, and some feared that if Trump attended the game, the Knicks would start losing. So far, that is exactly what is happening.

Stephen A. Smith was one of the first people to beat this drum. In fact, Smith said that if the Knicks were to lose, he would put all of the blame on President Trump.

The President was made aware of these comments, and while hopping on a plane out of New York on Monday night, Trump made some insulting comments about Smith's intelligence.

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Donald Trump Sounds Off On Stephen A.

“I think he's a nice guy but you need a certain aptitude to run for president," Trump said. "You need a high IQ, I’m not sure Stephen A Smith has that.”

IQ talk is typically a racist dogwhistle, which isn't surprising from this President. Having said that, we are eager to see how Smith responds on First Take later this morning. We're sure he has a lot to say about the President and this latest Knicks loss.