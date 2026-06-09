Donald Trump Suggests Stephen A. Smith Has A Low IQ

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Finals-San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; United States president Donald Trump looks on before game three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
President Donald Trump attended the New York Knicks game last night, and had some jabs for ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith.

United States President Donald Trump made the controversial decision to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The arena was buzzing as the New York Knicks went into the game with a 2-0 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs. In the end, the Spurs won, making this a closer series than the Knicks would like.

As for Trump's attendance at the game, it proved to be controversial because of the potential to curse the Knicks. The vibes were high in New York City, and some feared that if Trump attended the game, the Knicks would start losing. So far, that is exactly what is happening.

Stephen A. Smith was one of the first people to beat this drum. In fact, Smith said that if the Knicks were to lose, he would put all of the blame on President Trump.

The President was made aware of these comments, and while hopping on a plane out of New York on Monday night, Trump made some insulting comments about Smith's intelligence.

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Donald Trump Sounds Off On Stephen A.

“I think he's a nice guy but you need a certain aptitude to run for president," Trump said. "You need a high IQ, I’m not sure Stephen A Smith has that.”

IQ talk is typically a racist dogwhistle, which isn't surprising from this President. Having said that, we are eager to see how Smith responds on First Take later this morning. We're sure he has a lot to say about the President and this latest Knicks loss.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will take place on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The ensuing Game 5 will take place in San Antonio on Saturday. If the Knicks win Game 4, they will have an opportunity to win the championship on the Spurs' court this weekend.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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