Donald Trump Continues To Insult Stephen A. Smith As Knicks-Inspired Beef Continues

Stephen A. Smith put the blame on President Donald Trump when the New York Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Why? Because Trump decided to attend the game, despite the Knicks being on a roll without him.

This subsequently led to Trump calling Smith a low-IQ individual. It was the kind of low blow that you would expect from the President. On First Take on Tuesday, Smith decided to clap back at Trump in his mob boss tone.

“You wanna talk about IQ, I could say I could put my IQ against yours, I got something even better I could ask you why you been running from me for the past year since I asked you to talk to me, I could ask you to debate me since you think you’re that dude. We could go a myriad of ways," Smith said.

On Wednesday, Trump decided to respond by attacking Smith's intelligence all over again. He also suggested that the ESPN analyst would lose a debate, regardless of his competition.

Donald Trump vs. Stephen A.

“Stephen A. Smith is an arrogant fool, a low-IQ individual. In other words, he's 'dumb as a rock,'" Trump said. “He’d get annihilated in a debate by the most incompetent politician."

Needless to say, these two do not like each other one bit, and that is probably not going to change anytime soon. At the end of the day, Trump is a stubborn person, and in many ways, so is Stephen A. When you put these personalities together, well, you get feuds like this.