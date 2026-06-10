Donald Trump Continues To Insult Stephen A. Smith As Knicks-Inspired Beef Continues

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Finals-New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; NBA analyst for ESPN,Stephen A. Smith before game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Stephen A. Smith and President Donald Trump are in the midst of a bitter feud, and things continue escalate.

Stephen A. Smith put the blame on President Donald Trump when the New York Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Why? Because Trump decided to attend the game, despite the Knicks being on a roll without him.

This subsequently led to Trump calling Smith a low-IQ individual. It was the kind of low blow that you would expect from the President. On First Take on Tuesday, Smith decided to clap back at Trump in his mob boss tone.

“You wanna talk about IQ, I could say I could put my IQ against yours, I got something even better I could ask you why you been running from me for the past year since I asked you to talk to me, I could ask you to debate me since you think you’re that dude. We could go a myriad of ways," Smith said.

On Wednesday, Trump decided to respond by attacking Smith's intelligence all over again. He also suggested that the ESPN analyst would lose a debate, regardless of his competition.

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Donald Trump vs. Stephen A.

“Stephen A. Smith is an arrogant fool, a low-IQ individual. In other words, he's 'dumb as a rock,'" Trump said. “He’d get annihilated in a debate by the most incompetent politician."

Needless to say, these two do not like each other one bit, and that is probably not going to change anytime soon. At the end of the day, Trump is a stubborn person, and in many ways, so is Stephen A. When you put these personalities together, well, you get feuds like this.

Much to Smith's delight, Trump will not be at the Knicks game tonight. Therefore, the Knicks may just secure a victory.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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