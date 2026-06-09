Stephen A. Smith Responds To Donald Trump Questioning His IQ

Stephen A. Smith was not a big fan of Donald Trump showing up to the New York Knicks' NBA Finals game on Monday. The Knicks were up 2-0 on the San Antonio Spurs, and the fear was that Trump would curse the team. So far, that is proving true as the Spurs have won and made the series closer.

Prior to the game, Smith made it clear that if the Knicks were to lose, he was going to blame it on President Trump. After last night's game, Trump was made aware of these comments. He then went for Smith's intelligence, suggesting he is a low-IQ individual.

On First Take this morning, Smith gave his response and did not hold back. He urged Trump to debate him on one of his platforms, noting that the President has been ducking him for months.

Stephen A. Smith Claps Back

“You wanna talk about IQ, I could say I could put my IQ against yours, I got something even better I could ask you why you been running from me for the past year since I asked you to talk to me, I could ask you to debate me since you think you’re that dude. We could go a myriad of ways," Smith said.

Smith knows how to sound like a mob boss in these moments, and that was especially true here. Stephen A. is someone who values his intelligence, and to have it called out by President Trump was the ultimate insult.