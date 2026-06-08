Fat Joe Compares The New York Knicks' NBA Finals Run To 9/11

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Finals-New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Recording artist Fat Joe before game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Fat Joe is extremely excited about his New York Knicks as they are just two wins away from their first NBA title in 53 years.

Fat Joe is arguably one of the most famous New York Knicks fans, right behind Spike Lee. Overall, the Knicks are a team that has gone through hard times. This is their first NBA Finals since 1999, and they haven't won the title since 1873.

However, they are currently up 2-0 on the San Antonio Spurs, and Game 3 is at Madison Square Garden tonight. It is the perfect opportunity for the Knicks to put the series away and get that elusive championship.

While speaking to the media about this Knicks run, Fat Joe took an interesting angle, comparing the love in the city to 9/11.

“I’ve seen Hasidic Jews breakdancing with Black kids outside the stadium. This is the greatest unification you’ve ever seen of this New York City in your life since 9/11,” Fat Joe said, according to ABC News. “If you want to know what we felt like in 9/11 after the tragedy, it’s what you’re seeing around New York City, is everybody together. This is insane.”

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Fat Joe is Excited About the Knicks

On the surface, it sounds like a wild comparison, although it makes a ton of sense. As Fat Joe explains, some New Yorkers are doing things that are out of character.

“I’ve got a friend, he puts a screen in his backyard. He said the whole neighborhood, people he’s never talked to in his life are walking through his house, opening the refrigerator,” Fat Joe explaned. “This is like, unbelievable.”

Despite the 2-0 lead, the Knicks must keep their foot on the gas. Anything can happen, and the Spurs are going to be motivated going into an arena like MSG.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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