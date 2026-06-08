Fat Joe Compares The New York Knicks' NBA Finals Run To 9/11

Fat Joe is arguably one of the most famous New York Knicks fans, right behind Spike Lee. Overall, the Knicks are a team that has gone through hard times. This is their first NBA Finals since 1999, and they haven't won the title since 1873.

However, they are currently up 2-0 on the San Antonio Spurs, and Game 3 is at Madison Square Garden tonight. It is the perfect opportunity for the Knicks to put the series away and get that elusive championship.

While speaking to the media about this Knicks run, Fat Joe took an interesting angle, comparing the love in the city to 9/11.

“I’ve seen Hasidic Jews breakdancing with Black kids outside the stadium. This is the greatest unification you’ve ever seen of this New York City in your life since 9/11,” Fat Joe said, according to ABC News. “If you want to know what we felt like in 9/11 after the tragedy, it’s what you’re seeing around New York City, is everybody together. This is insane.”

Fat Joe is Excited About the Knicks

On the surface, it sounds like a wild comparison, although it makes a ton of sense. As Fat Joe explains, some New Yorkers are doing things that are out of character.

“I’ve got a friend, he puts a screen in his backyard. He said the whole neighborhood, people he’s never talked to in his life are walking through his house, opening the refrigerator,” Fat Joe explaned. “This is like, unbelievable.”