JAŸ-Z's Setlist for "Extra Innings" Yankee Stadium Show

Last night, JAŸ-Z closed out his Yankee Stadium comeback with the third and final "Extra Innings" show. Unfortunately, the show did not start until after midnight due to security issues at the Stadium. Fans were stuck waiting for over four hours, as security tried to figure out who had tickets and who didn't.
However, once the show began, JAŸ-Z did not disappoint. He brought out a phenomenal array of guests, including the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Clipse, Pharrell, Teyana Taylor, Swizz Beatz, and more.
The setlist was a mix of some of Hov's biggest hits and features, and songs performed by his esteemed guests. It was a memorable night, and despite the delays, some might say it was the best night of the three.
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Full setlist:
- Dynasty Intro
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Dirt Off Your Shoulder
- I Know
- U Don’t Know
- Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
- Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
- Seen It All with Jeezy
- Go Crazy with Jeezy
- Hola Hovito
- Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
- Throwback with Usher
- Never Change
- Song Cry
- Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
- Beach Is Better (Interlude)
- FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
- N— What, N— Who
- No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
- Clique
- Run This Town with Rihanna
- Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
- Dead Presidents
- Can I Live
- Girls Girls Girls
- 99 Problems
- Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
- Ain’t No N—
- Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
- Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
- Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
- N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
- Public Service Announcement
- New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
- Empire State of Mind
- New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
- Dear Summer
- Lucifer
- Encore
Let us know what you think of this tracklist in the comments below.