JAŸ-Z's Setlist for "Extra Innings" Yankee Stadium Show

JAŸ-Z was performing at Yankee Stadium last night, and the "Extra Innings" show had some truly phenomenal guest appearances.

The setlist was a mix of some of Hov's biggest hits and features, and songs performed by his esteemed guests. It was a memorable night, and despite the delays, some might say it was the best night of the three.

Last night, JAŸ-Z closed out his Yankee Stadium comeback with the third and final "Extra Innings" show. Unfortunately, the show did not start until after midnight due to security issues at the Stadium . Fans were stuck waiting for over four hours, as security tried to figure out who had tickets and who didn't.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!