JAŸ-Z's Setlist for "Extra Innings" Yankee Stadium Show

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field with daughter Rumi Carter before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
JAŸ-Z was performing at Yankee Stadium last night, and the "Extra Innings" show had some truly phenomenal guest appearances.

Last night, JAŸ-Z closed out his Yankee Stadium comeback with the third and final "Extra Innings" show. Unfortunately, the show did not start until after midnight due to security issues at the Stadium. Fans were stuck waiting for over four hours, as security tried to figure out who had tickets and who didn't.

However, once the show began, JAŸ-Z did not disappoint. He brought out a phenomenal array of guests, including the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Clipse, Pharrell, Teyana Taylor, Swizz Beatz, and more.

The setlist was a mix of some of Hov's biggest hits and features, and songs performed by his esteemed guests. It was a memorable night, and despite the delays, some might say it was the best night of the three.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

JAŸ-Z Delivers Performance For The Ages

Full setlist:

  • Dynasty Intro
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Dirt Off Your Shoulder
  • I Know
  • U Don’t Know
  • Can’t Knock the Hustle with Teyana Taylor
  • Money Ain’t a Thing with Jermaine Dupri
  • Seen It All with Jeezy
  • Go Crazy with Jeezy
  • Hola Hovito
  • Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) with Usher
  • Throwback with Usher
  • Never Change
  • Song Cry
  • Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
  • Beach Is Better (Interlude)
  • FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
  • N— What, N— Who
  • No Church in the Wild with The-Dream
  • Clique
  • Run This Town with Rihanna
  • Bitch Better Have My Money with Rihanna
  • Dead Presidents
  • Can I Live
  • Girls Girls Girls
  • 99 Problems
  • Ruff Ryder’s Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled / Jigga My N— / On to the Next One with Swizz Beatz
  • Ain’t No N—
  • Excuse Me Miss / La La La / I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Frontin’ / Allure with Pharrell Williams
  • Grindin’ with Clipse and Pharrell Williams
  • Drunk in Love with Beyoncé
  • N—s in Paris b/w Big Pimpin’
  • Public Service Announcement
  • New York, New York (Frank Sinatra cover)
  • Empire State of Mind
  • New York with Fat Joe and Jadakiss
  • Dear Summer
  • Lucifer
  • Encore

Let us know what you think of this tracklist in the comments below.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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