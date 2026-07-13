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Extra Innings setlist
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Music
JAŸ-Z's Setlist for "Extra Innings" Yankee Stadium Show
JAŸ-Z was performing at Yankee Stadium last night, and the "Extra Innings" show had some truly phenomenal guest appearances.
By
Alexander Cole
July 13, 2026