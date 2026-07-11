JAŸ-Z's Setlist For Yankee Stadium Night One

JAŸ-Z was in New York City last night for an epic performance at Yankee Stadium. This was night one of three, with Friday night being the Reasonable Doubt celebration.
Overall, fans got exactly what they had bargained for. The evening began with a rendition of "Can't Knock The Hustle," with Beyoncé on the hook. With Mary J. Blige at her residency, it only made sense that Bey would ultimately get the call.
From there, we got to hear Blue Ivy Carter on the keys for "Feelin It," all while Nas came out to perform some of his biggest hits. Jaz-O made an appearance towards the end, and we also got to see the incredible Alicia Keys at the end.
For those who weren't able to attend the event, you are probably wondering what JAŸ-Z performed. Well, fear not, as we have the entire setlist for you down below.
JAŸ-Z Delivers An Incredible Performance
JAŸ-Z 30 Setlist:
- Can’t Knock The Hustle (Beyoncé)
- Politics As Usual
- Made In America
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- I Love The Dough
- Dead Presidents
- World Is Yours (Nas)
- NY State of Mind (Nas)
- Where I’m From (Nas)
- Feelin It
- D’evils
- No Church In the Wild
- Can I Live
- Jigga My
- Ain’t No
- Excuse Me Miss
- 22 Two’s
- Friend or Foe
- Coming Of Age (Memphis Bleek)
- Cashmere Thoughts
- Allure
- Bring It On (Jaz-O)
- Regrets
- Empire State of Mind (Alicia Keys)
Let us know what you think of this setlist in the comments section below.