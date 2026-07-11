JAŸ-Z's Setlist For Yankee Stadium Night One

BY Alexander Cole
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
JAŸ-Z had his 30th anniversary "Reasonable Doubt" show at Yankee Stadium, and he performed some truly incredible songs.

JAŸ-Z was in New York City last night for an epic performance at Yankee Stadium. This was night one of three, with Friday night being the Reasonable Doubt celebration.

Overall, fans got exactly what they had bargained for. The evening began with a rendition of "Can't Knock The Hustle," with Beyoncé on the hook. With Mary J. Blige at her residency, it only made sense that Bey would ultimately get the call.

From there, we got to hear Blue Ivy Carter on the keys for "Feelin It," all while Nas came out to perform some of his biggest hits. Jaz-O made an appearance towards the end, and we also got to see the incredible Alicia Keys at the end.

For those who weren't able to attend the event, you are probably wondering what JAŸ-Z performed. Well, fear not, as we have the entire setlist for you down below.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

JAŸ-Z Delivers An Incredible Performance

JAŸ-Z 30 Setlist:

  • Can’t Knock The Hustle (Beyoncé)
  • Politics As Usual
  • Made In America
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • I Love The Dough
  • Dead Presidents
  • World Is Yours (Nas)
  • NY State of Mind (Nas)
  • Where I’m From (Nas)
  • Feelin It
  • D’evils
  • No Church In the Wild
  • Can I Live
  • Jigga My
  • Ain’t No
  • Excuse Me Miss
  • 22 Two’s
  • Friend or Foe
  • Coming Of Age (Memphis Bleek)
  • Cashmere Thoughts
  • Allure
  • Bring It On (Jaz-O)
  • Regrets
  • Empire State of Mind (Alicia Keys)

Let us know what you think of this setlist in the comments section below.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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