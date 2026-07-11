JAŸ-Z's Setlist For Yankee Stadium Night One

JAŸ-Z had his 30th anniversary "Reasonable Doubt" show at Yankee Stadium, and he performed some truly incredible songs.

Overall, fans got exactly what they had bargained for. The evening began with a rendition of "Can't Knock The Hustle," with Beyoncé on the hook. With Mary J. Blige at her residency, it only made sense that Bey would ultimately get the call.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!