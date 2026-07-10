Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen" Ties Into Space Jam's Anniversary

Jordan Brand has a new colorway lined up for the Air Jordan 11. This "Green Screen" pair ties into Space Jam's 30th anniversary. It's set to release during Holiday 2026, alongside the returning "Space Jam" retro per zSneakerHeadz.

2 versions are expected to surface as part of this release. One uses a suede upper covered entirely in black. The other swaps that base for a bright green suede finish instead. Both pairs feature a glow-in-the-dark outsole running underneath.

That detail nods to the green screen technology used in the original film. A grey Jumpman logo appears near the heel and tongue on both versions. That subtle branding choice keeps the focus on the colorway itself. Special packaging is also expected to accompany this release.

A "Galaxy" version is also planned for that same release window. Together, these pairs make up a packed holiday season for the silhouette. Exact release timing for "Green Screen" hasn't been confirmed yet. More details should surface as the holiday season gets closer.

Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen"

The Air Jordan 11 has anchored Jordan Brand's holiday lineup for years now. This anniversary run adds even more weight to that tradition. Also Space Jam first introduced the shoe to a much wider audience back in 1996.

Michael Jordan wore the black and royal pair throughout the film. Further that on-screen moment helped turn the silhouette into a cultural staple. "Green Screen" takes a more experimental route compared to that original design.

Instead of leaning on nostalgia alone, it plays with color and texture. The glow-in-the-dark outsole adds a technical twist tied to filmmaking itself.

Green screens are used to digitally insert backgrounds during production. That connection gives the colorway a clever, behind-the-scenes kind of story. Expect more details on packaging and release timing as fall approaches.