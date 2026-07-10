Freddie Gibbs Is Stunned After MSG Labels Him “High Risk”

Update (July 10): After publication, a spokesperson for MSG sent the following statement: "Wired's reporting is inaccurate and false. MSG is pursuing legal remedies."

Madison Square Garden has been keeping track of celebrities and placing them in a database based on their risk levels. According to Wired, hundreds of celebrities have been tracked by Madison Square Garden. The list ranks celebrities based on their risk level and even sexual orientation.

The talent database includes 40,000 entries of celebrities who’ve attended New York Knicks home games. Included on this list are rappers like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Freddie Gibbs, DaBaby, Lil Jon, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and more. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Freddie Gibbs, for example, have been deemed “High Risk” while the hosts of the Joe & Jada Show are considered “Medium Risk.” Then, there’s Lil Tjay, who was reportedly “BANNED FROM MSG” last year after he allegedly got into an altercation with security guards at The Theater at Madison Square Garden last year.

The news undoubtedly startled people because of these surveillance practices, but it also caught several people off-guard. Freddie Gibbs, specifically, was flabbergasted by the fact that he was even mentioned on the list. “D’Fuck I got to do with this?” he wrote after Pitchfork shared a post on X that mentioned his name as part of this database.

What’s interesting is that several celebrities fell under the category of “DO NOT HOST.” This includes Julia Fox and Pete Rock. Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers, Ricky Martin, and Emily Green were labeled under the “LGBTQIA” label.

Freddie Gibbs Among MSG “High Risk” Attendees