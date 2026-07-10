Freddie Gibbs Is Stunned After MSG Labels Him “High Risk”

BY Aron A.
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NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers
Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Freddie Gibbs (right) and Ben Lambert watch in the first half of the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
A new report reveals MSG's surveillance practices.

Update (July 10): After publication, a spokesperson for MSG sent the following statement: "Wired's reporting is inaccurate and false. MSG is pursuing legal remedies."

Madison Square Garden has been keeping track of celebrities and placing them in a database based on their risk levels. According to Wired, hundreds of celebrities have been tracked by Madison Square Garden. The list ranks celebrities based on their risk level and even sexual orientation. 

The talent database includes 40,000 entries of celebrities who’ve attended New York Knicks home games. Included on this list are rappers like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Freddie Gibbs, DaBaby, Lil Jon, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and more. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Freddie Gibbs, for example, have been deemed “High Risk” while the hosts of the Joe & Jada Show are considered “Medium Risk.” Then, there’s Lil Tjay, who was reportedly “BANNED FROM MSG” last year after he allegedly got into an altercation with security guards at The Theater at Madison Square Garden last year. 

The news undoubtedly startled people because of these surveillance practices, but it also caught several people off-guard. Freddie Gibbs, specifically, was flabbergasted by the fact that he was even mentioned on the list. “D’Fuck I got to do with this?” he wrote after Pitchfork shared a post on X that mentioned his name as part of this database.

What’s interesting is that several celebrities fell under the category of “DO NOT HOST.” This includes Julia Fox and Pete Rock. Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers, Ricky Martin, and Emily Green were labeled under the “LGBTQIA” label.

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Freddie Gibbs Among MSG “High Risk” Attendees

Madison Square Garden’s surveillance practices, at the hands of James Dolan, have raised some serious concerns, especially as it relates to how they’ve tracked people based on sexual orientation. A report from Pablo Torre Finds Out revealed that a trans woman named Nina Richards was tracked during a Pride Night Knicks game. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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