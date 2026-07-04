Bubba Wallace's "Space Jam" Race Suit Is Just As Good As The Car

BY Ben Atkinson
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AFROTECH Conference 2022 – Day Two
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace attends AFROTECH Conference 2022- Day Two at Austin Convention Center on November 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH)
Bubba Wallace debuted a Space Jam race suit and helmet to match his No. 23 Toyota ahead of the Chicagoland race.

Bubba Wallace has unveiled his full Space Jam race suit and helmet ahead of this weekend's Chicagoland race. The suit matches the theme of his No. 23 Toyota, which carries a Space Jam inspired paint scheme for the NASCAR race.

A deep blue base covers the suit, with Looney Tunes characters and a galaxy style print running throughout. Upper Deck branding sits prominently on the chest as the primary sponsor for this race.

The helmet continues that same theme with an airbrushed Looney Tunes design across the shell. Characters from the 1996 film appear in full color against a deep blue and orange background.

The combination gives Wallace a fully coordinated look from the car to his gear. Teammate Tyler Reddick is also running a themed package this weekend, with his No. 45 car and suit inspired by the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue."

The Space Jam collaboration connects to the film's 30th anniversary this year. Upper Deck partnered with 23XI Racing and Warner Bros. to build out the full campaign.

The No. 23 car carries the same color story as the suit, tying Wallace's number directly to Michael Jordan's jersey from the film. Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing alongside Denny Hamlin.

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Bubba Wallace's "Space Jam" Race Suit

The Space Jam film released in 1996 and featured Michael Jordan teaming up with the Looney Tunes to play basketball. It became one of the most commercially recognized sports films of its era.

Thirty years later, the anniversary has given Jordan Brand and its partners a strong reason to revisit the property. Placing the theme across an entire race weekend package takes that further than most anniversary campaigns do.

Wallace's suit uses the same galaxy-toned blue that covers his No. 23 car. Yellow and orange accents add contrast throughout both the suit and helmet. The airbrushed helmet design features multiple characters from the film in a hand-painted style.

Upper Deck's involvement also extends beyond the race itself. Trading cards, anniversary memorabilia, and a limited diecast replica of the car all tie into the same campaign. The Chicagoland race gives the whole thing a home.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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