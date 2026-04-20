Michael Jordan Goes Viral After Choking & Kissing Denny Hamlin

Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, has been having a fantastic start to the season. Tyler Reddick won the first races of the season at Daytona, Atlanta, and Circuit of the Americas. A few weeks later, he won at Darlington, before adding a fifth win this Sunday at Kansas.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace has also been having a solid start to the season. He finished fifth at Kansas this past weekend and is now tied for seventh in the standings. Overall, this has brought quite a few eyeballs to the sport, and MJ himself has become the story most weekends.

He attends the races, and more often than not, his celebrations go viral. Unfortunately, some of this virality has been for negative reasons. For instance, some people thought MJ was touching Reddick's son inappropriately following the Daytona 500. This was eventually cleared up, and people stopped talking about it.

Now, Jordan is going viral all over again thanks to his post-race interaction with 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin. Despite co-owning 23XI, Hamlin still drives for Joe Gibbs Racing and was looking to win the race for himself on Sunday. On the final restart, Hamlin had the lead but was bumped out of the way by Kyle Larson, which allowed Reddick to get a run and win the race.

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin on Pit Road

As you can imagine, Hamlin was less-than-amused about the situation, and he looked upset after the race. While hanging out on pit road, Hamlin was approached by MJ, who put his hand over Hamlin's neck and kissed him on the side of the head before walking away.

Hamlin just stood there and barely even looked at Jordan. He was clearly upset with how the race went, and wasn't looking to celebrate despite his driver taking home the trophy. Hamlin is in search of his first championship, and losing races like that is only going to make his quest more difficult.

Meanwhile, Jordan's manhandling of Hamlin has taken social media by storm. The clip is going viral, and every big aggregator seems to be spamming it all over the X timeline.