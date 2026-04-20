Michael Jordan Goes Viral After Choking & Kissing Denny Hamlin

BY Alexander Cole
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NASCAR: Goodyear 400
Apr 6, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) team owner Michael Jordan watches his racer during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
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Michael Jordan won another NASCAR race courtesy of Tyler Reddick, and the celebration with Denny Hamlin has gone viral.

Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, has been having a fantastic start to the season. Tyler Reddick won the first races of the season at Daytona, Atlanta, and Circuit of the Americas. A few weeks later, he won at Darlington, before adding a fifth win this Sunday at Kansas.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace has also been having a solid start to the season. He finished fifth at Kansas this past weekend and is now tied for seventh in the standings. Overall, this has brought quite a few eyeballs to the sport, and MJ himself has become the story most weekends.

He attends the races, and more often than not, his celebrations go viral. Unfortunately, some of this virality has been for negative reasons. For instance, some people thought MJ was touching Reddick's son inappropriately following the Daytona 500. This was eventually cleared up, and people stopped talking about it.

Now, Jordan is going viral all over again thanks to his post-race interaction with 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin. Despite co-owning 23XI, Hamlin still drives for Joe Gibbs Racing and was looking to win the race for himself on Sunday. On the final restart, Hamlin had the lead but was bumped out of the way by Kyle Larson, which allowed Reddick to get a run and win the race.

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Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin on Pit Road

As you can imagine, Hamlin was less-than-amused about the situation, and he looked upset after the race. While hanging out on pit road, Hamlin was approached by MJ, who put his hand over Hamlin's neck and kissed him on the side of the head before walking away.

Hamlin just stood there and barely even looked at Jordan. He was clearly upset with how the race went, and wasn't looking to celebrate despite his driver taking home the trophy. Hamlin is in search of his first championship, and losing races like that is only going to make his quest more difficult.

Meanwhile, Jordan's manhandling of Hamlin has taken social media by storm. The clip is going viral, and every big aggregator seems to be spamming it all over the X timeline.

Despite this, MJ stays winning. He has won five of the first nine races of the season. With Talladega coming up next week, there is a very good chance Bubba Wallace is the next 23XI driver to end up in Victory Lane.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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