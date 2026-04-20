Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" To Celebrate NASCAR Win

Michael Jordan showed up to celebrate in style on Sunday. Tyler Reddick claimed his fifth win of the 2026 NASCAR season at Kansas Speedway. MJ watched it all unfold wearing the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo."

The sight of Jordan celebrating on the track in a red AJ4 was impossible to miss. He greeted Reddick on the infield with the shoes clearly visible beneath his all-black outfit. As the owner of 23XI Racing, Jordan has become a constant presence at victory lane this season.

What makes the footwear choice even more notable is the full picture of Jordan's day. Earlier, he was spotted at the Kansas Speedway pit lane wearing the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic." By the time Reddick crossed the finish line, MJ had already changed into the "Toro Bravo" AJ4s for the celebration.

23XI Racing has racked up 11 Cup wins in six seasons, transforming from an ambitious startup into a weekly contender. Furthermore, Tyler Reddick currently leads the Cup Series standings, having won four of the first eight races of the 2026 season. Reddick's fifth win only extends that dominant run.

Meanwhile, Jordan's footwear choice added another layer to the moment. The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" originally released in 2013, standing out for its Bulls-inspired energy and connection to the "Raging Bull" theme. Additionally, the shoe is set to return on May 30th, 2026, marking its first true retro since that original release.

Wearing the "Toro Bravo" to celebrate a race win at his own track, in his own team's colors, is a huge moment. As always, Michael Jordan's timing is impeccable.

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Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo"

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" is one of the boldest non-OG colorways the silhouette has ever produced. The Fire Red nubuck upper, black and white detailing, and cement grey hits on the outsole and eyelets give the shoe an undeniable Chicago Bulls energy.

The "Toro Bravo" nickname itself traces back to the Air Jordan 5 "Raging Bull," which loosely translates to the same phrase in Spanish.