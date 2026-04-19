Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" At Kansas Speedway

BY Ben Atkinson
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NASCAR: Goodyear 400
Mar 22, 2026; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; 23XI Racing Owner Michael Jordan sits on the wall during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
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Michael Jordan was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" on the pit lane at Kansas Speedway for 23XI Racing.

Michael Jordan showed up to Kansas Speedway this weekend in a pair of Air Jordan 5 "White Metallics." He was there supporting his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. The shoes were hard to miss on the pit lane.

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" is releasing on April 25th, 2026

Kansas Speedway is hosting a NASCAR Cup Series race. Jordan was spotted trackside greeting drivers and crew members. The Jumpman logo on his hat matched the branding on the 23XI race suits.

23XI Racing was co-founded by Jordan and Denny Hamlin and launched in 2021. In just its sixth season, Tyler Reddick leads the Cup Series standings, having won four of the first eight races. Overall, Jordan's team is having one of its best seasons yet.

What began as an ambitious project backed by MJ and Hamlin has evolved into a weekly contender capable of lining up alongside NASCAR's traditional heavyweights. Seeing Jordan at the track in person underscores just how invested he is in the team's success.

As for the footwear, Jordan kept it clean and personal. Also the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" is one of the most classic colorways in the entire Air Jordan catalog. Wearing his own shoe to his own race team's event is exactly on brand.

Read More: Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" Receives A Rumored Release Date

Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic"

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" is one of the cleanest colorways the silhouette has ever seen. Also the entire upper is dressed in crisp white leather, kept minimal and sharp throughout.

Black hits land on the Jumpman logo at the tongue and the lace aglets, adding just enough contrast. A translucent icy blue outsole runs underneath the white midsole, giving the shoe a cool, premium finish.

The reflective tongue and shark tooth midsole detailing round out the classic AJ5 design language. It's a shoe that works anywhere whether it's courtside, trackside, or anywhere else Michael Jordan decides to show up.

Finally, the retail price of the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" will be $215 when they drop.

Michael Jordan Charles Barkley

In other news, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley appear to be mending their long-standing friendship. The two NBA legends had been publicly feuding for years. This was largely due to Barkley's criticism of Jordan following the release of The Last Dance documentary.

Recently, the two were spotted together, signaling that the beef is finally behind them. Overall, for two of the greatest players of their generation, it's a welcome sight.

Read More: Anthony Joshua Just Picked Up A Custom Land Rover Defender 110

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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