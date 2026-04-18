Anthony Joshua Just Picked Up A Custom Land Rover Defender 110

BY Ben Atkinson
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Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Kickoff Press Conference
Nov 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Anthony Joshua speaks to reporters during a press conference announcing his heavyweight boxing match against Jake Paul at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
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Anthony Joshua collected a custom Land Rover Defender 110 with Urban Automotive's full Widetrack package, built in collaboration.

Anthony Joshua just took delivery of a new custom Land Rover Defender. The build was handled by Urban Automotive, one of the UK's most respected luxury vehicle modifiers.

Urban Automotive confirmed it on Instagram, stating Joshua returned to collect his latest build: a Defender 110 with their full Widetrack package. The build was completed in collaboration with Black Label Lifestyle.

The Widetrack package is one of Urban's most comprehensive modification programs. It gives the Defender 110 a significantly wider, more aggressive stance. Every exterior detail is reworked to match the wider body.

The timing of the delivery is notable. Joshua fought Jake Paul last December and has since been linked to a blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury. Joshua has received a contract for the Fury fight, with July and November floated as the two key dates. Either way, it's going to be massive and Joshua could be in for anther massive payday.

The handover video was posted to Urban Automotive's YouTube channel. Joshua appeared visibly pleased collecting the finished build. The Defender appears finished in a blacked-out spec throughout.

Urban describes the build as "the ultimate blend of luxury and rugged presence." That phrase sums up the vehicle well. It's a serious piece of kit delivered at a significant moment in Joshua's career.

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Anthony Joshua's Defender 110

Urban Automotive's Widetrack Defender 110 is one of the most commanding custom builds available in the UK market. The Widetrack package adds significantly flared arches that widen the vehicle's stance and give it an immediately recognizable road presence.

Also custom front and rear bumpers, blacked-out trim, bespoke grilles, and signature wheel packages complete the exterior transformation. Further inside, Urban's builds typically feature premium leather upholstery, custom stitching, and personalized finishing details.

Joshua's version appears finished in a deep all-black spec throughout. The collaboration with Black Label Lifestyle adds another layer of premium detail to an already exceptional build. Overall, it's a vehicle built for someone who moves quietly but arrives loudly.

Read More: Someone Found A Misprinted Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" At Nike Store

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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