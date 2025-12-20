Jake Paul Adds Wild Ferrari Purosangue Venuum After Joshua Loss

Jake Paul debuts his custom Ferrari Purosangue "Venuum" Edition SUV, blending luxury, controversy, and flash after his Anthony Joshua loss.

Jake Paul has never been subtle about how he celebrates his wins or absorbs his losses. Even after getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua in the sixth round, Paul found a way to keep attention on him.

This time, it came on four wheels instead of inside the ring. He just revealed a custom Ferrari Purosangue “Venuum” Edition, and it fits his brand perfectly. The timing matters as Paul just stepped into the biggest fight of his career and paid the price.

Most fighters disappear after a loss like that, but Paul did the opposite. He leaned into the spectacle and reminded everyone he still controls the spotlight.

For better or worse, that has always been his greatest skill. The Purosangue itself already carries controversy. It is Ferrari’s first SUV, a sentence that still upsets purists.

For decades, Ferrari stood for low-slung performance and racing heritage. An SUV breaks that tradition completely. Paul clearly does not care about tradition. If anything, that tension makes the car even more appealing to him.

Jake Paul's New Ferrari Purosangue

Paul’s Purosangue was customized by Venuum Black, a Dubai-based shop known for extreme luxury builds. The result is loud, polished, and impossible to ignore. The exterior keeps a dark, aggressive tone, while sharp yellow accents cut through the body.

It feels closer to a supercar than a family SUV. Inside, the yellow theme takes over completely. The seats, steering wheel, and trim are wrapped in matching leather. Even small details lean into the color choice. Nothing about the cabin feels subtle or factory-issued. It looks designed to shock anyone who opens the door.

This Ferrari also fits into a longer tradition. Flashy cars have always played a role in boxing and rap culture. They symbolize success, survival, and status after public scrutiny. Fighters and artists often use luxury cars to reassert control over their narrative.

Paul understands that better than most. In that sense, the Purosangue is more than transportation. It is image management. Paul may have lost in the ring, but his lifestyle machine keeps moving. The car keeps his name circulating while fans debate what comes next.

