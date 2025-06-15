Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Causes Mayhem In Memphis

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” made its return yesterday, and it didn’t take long for things to spiral. A video posted by KicksFinder shows chaos erupting at a Memphis Foot Locker, where eager sneakerheads rushed through the store, desperate to get their hands on a pair.

Security barriers were no match. People tripped, shoved, and sprinted, all for the chance to grab the fiery red retro. It wasn’t organized, it wasn’t calm. It was pure sneaker madness. Further, the scene spread quickly across social media, with the clip gaining traction for its raw energy and wildness.

People weren’t just excited, they were frantic. Moments like this highlight how deeply sneakers are embedded in the culture, especially when it comes to iconic Jordans. The “Ferrari” 14 isn’t just another pair on the shelf. It carries history.

Originally debuting in 2014, the Ferrari-inspired 14s have built a reputation for turning heads. The colorway draws from MJ’s love for luxury cars, with sleek lines and bold suede that mimic a sports car’s power and precision. The shield Jumpman logo even resembles a car badge.

Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari"

Over time, the pair became one of the most coveted modern Jordan 14s, and any talk of a restock was guaranteed to make noise. But this kind of reaction? It felt more like a Black Friday brawl than a routine drop.

Memphis has long been a hotspot for sneaker culture, and Saturday’s events prove the demand isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Also, the video has already racked up tens of thousands of views, and it’s easy to see why.

Few sneakers stir up frenzy like the "Ferrari" 14. Whether you’re in it for nostalgia, the bold design, or the flex, this pair clearly still hits. This wasn’t just about sneakers. It was about the chase.