Cassie Has Moved Out Of The U.S. After $20 Mil Diddy Settlement

New court documents revealed that Cassie Ventura does not plan on returning to the United States anytime soon.

"I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States," the filing read. Additionally, it states she said, "I am a citizen of the United States. I am not a resident of the State of California." Her location was not revealed, but TMZ reports that she requested to attend court in New York, where her legal team is based, rather than return to California.

Her testimony during Combs' criminal proceedings offered further insight into the emotional toll of the relationship, forcing her to revisit some of the most painful moments of her life in a public setting. Now, TMZ reports that Ventura has relocated outside the United States following her reported settlement payout. The outlet claims to have obtained court documents related to a lawsuit involving Cassie and Clayton Howard , a male escort.

It's been a harrowing ordeal for Cassie Ventura throughout her career, but these last few years have been devastating. After spending more than a decade in a relationship with Sean " Diddy " Combs, Ventura became central in a legal and cultural reckoning that transformed how the music industry viewed one of its most powerful executives. Her 2023 lawsuit accused Combs of years of abuse and control, allegations that were settled within 24 hours for a reported $20 million , but ultimately opened the door for dozens of additional claims against the Bad Boy founder.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.