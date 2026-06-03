Cassie Has Moved Out Of The U.S. After $20 Mil Diddy Settlement

It's been a harrowing ordeal for Cassie Ventura throughout her career, but these last few years have been devastating. After spending more than a decade in a relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Ventura became central in a legal and cultural reckoning that transformed how the music industry viewed one of its most powerful executives. Her 2023 lawsuit accused Combs of years of abuse and control, allegations that were settled within 24 hours for a reported $20 million, but ultimately opened the door for dozens of additional claims against the Bad Boy founder.
Months later, the release of hotel surveillance footage showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura gave the public a disturbing confirmation of behavior she had described in court filings. Since then, Ventura has largely remained focused on rebuilding her life away from the spotlight. She married personal trainer Alex Fine in 2019 and has continued raising their growing family while navigating the aftermath of a highly publicized legal battle.
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Cassie & Her Family Relocate
Her testimony during Combs' criminal proceedings offered further insight into the emotional toll of the relationship, forcing her to revisit some of the most painful moments of her life in a public setting. Now, TMZ reports that Ventura has relocated outside the United States following her reported settlement payout. The outlet claims to have obtained court documents related to a lawsuit involving Cassie and Clayton Howard, a male escort.
"I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States," the filing read. Additionally, it states she said, "I am a citizen of the United States. I am not a resident of the State of California." Her location was not revealed, but TMZ reports that she requested to attend court in New York, where her legal team is based, rather than return to California.
Meanwhile, Howard sued Cassie, alleging that he impregnated her, that she hired him for Diddy's "freak offs," and that she gave him an STD. However, Cassie claims that after her lawsuit against Diddy was filed in 2023, Howard sent her husband a supportive message. The case is ongoing.