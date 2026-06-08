Cassie Blasted By Former Diddy Escort Clayton Howard

BY Erika Marie
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Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura and personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Howard has sued Cassie and Diddy, alleging she gave him an STD. He released a video calling out the singer.

Sean "Diddy" Combs may be serving a prison sentence, but he is still facing several lawsuits, including one targeting him and Cassie Ventura. Clayton Howard, a self-proclaimed retired male escort, fired off a lawsuit against the former couple, alleging that Cassie not only gave him a sexually transmitted disease, but she also had an abortion, according to Page Six.

We recently reported that Cassie's team submitted court documents indicating that she no longer resides in the United States and has no intention of returning. Later, Howard shared a video online where he ranted about the case, Diddy, and Cassie. In it, he claimed the singer "created a dedicated campaign to stalk, harass and discredit me."

Howard Doesn't Hold Back

Further, Howard, who said he is a law student and was an escort for 10 years, stated that while Cassie and her legal team have filed to have his lawsuit dismissed, she never denied the allegations. He added, "Her motion to dismiss attacks me on the timeliness of the allegations, stating now 'it's too late to charge her.'" It was also shared that after Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy, Howard sent a message to her husband, Alex Fine, showing support. Howard now admits that the message was real, and he hoped it would encourage Cassie to contact him.

"He had no knowledge of the truth of what really happened. He wasn't in those rooms [where the freak-offs occurred]," said Howard. "I knew she was lying from the beginning when I first heard the media reports. The real victims are the men who were manipulated by Jane Does and Cassandra Ventura — the dozens of men this happened to for years... Cassie admitted to sex trafficking me and lying about me."

Meanwhile, Diddy is currently serving a four-year sentence in a New Jersey facility. His team continues to petition the court for his early release. Watch Clayton Howard's video below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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