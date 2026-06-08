Cassie Blasted By Former Diddy Escort Clayton Howard

Howard has sued Cassie and Diddy, alleging she gave him an STD. He released a video calling out the singer.

"He had no knowledge of the truth of what really happened. He wasn't in those rooms [where the freak-offs occurred]," said Howard. "I knew she was lying from the beginning when I first heard the media reports. The real victims are the men who were manipulated by Jane Does and Cassandra Ventura — the dozens of men this happened to for years... Cassie admitted to sex trafficking me and lying about me."

Further, Howard, who said he is a law student and was an escort for 10 years, stated that while Cassie and her legal team have filed to have his lawsuit dismissed, she never denied the allegations . He added, "Her motion to dismiss attacks me on the timeliness of the allegations, stating now 'it's too late to charge her.'" It was also shared that after Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy, Howard sent a message to her husband, Alex Fine, showing support. Howard now admits that the message was real, and he hoped it would encourage Cassie to contact him.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.