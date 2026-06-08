Cassie Blasted By Former Diddy Escort Clayton Howard

Sean "Diddy" Combs may be serving a prison sentence, but he is still facing several lawsuits, including one targeting him and Cassie Ventura. Clayton Howard, a self-proclaimed retired male escort, fired off a lawsuit against the former couple, alleging that Cassie not only gave him a sexually transmitted disease, but she also had an abortion, according to Page Six.
We recently reported that Cassie's team submitted court documents indicating that she no longer resides in the United States and has no intention of returning. Later, Howard shared a video online where he ranted about the case, Diddy, and Cassie. In it, he claimed the singer "created a dedicated campaign to stalk, harass and discredit me."
Howard Doesn't Hold Back
Further, Howard, who said he is a law student and was an escort for 10 years, stated that while Cassie and her legal team have filed to have his lawsuit dismissed, she never denied the allegations. He added, "Her motion to dismiss attacks me on the timeliness of the allegations, stating now 'it's too late to charge her.'" It was also shared that after Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy, Howard sent a message to her husband, Alex Fine, showing support. Howard now admits that the message was real, and he hoped it would encourage Cassie to contact him.
"He had no knowledge of the truth of what really happened. He wasn't in those rooms [where the freak-offs occurred]," said Howard. "I knew she was lying from the beginning when I first heard the media reports. The real victims are the men who were manipulated by Jane Does and Cassandra Ventura — the dozens of men this happened to for years... Cassie admitted to sex trafficking me and lying about me."
Meanwhile, Diddy is currently serving a four-year sentence in a New Jersey facility. His team continues to petition the court for his early release. Watch Clayton Howard's video below.