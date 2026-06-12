Cassie Accuses Clayton Howard Of Threats & Harassment

She's happily living abroad with her husband and children, but Cassie Ventura remains tangled in a lawsuit. A former male escort, Clayton Howard, has sued both Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing them of physical and psychological abuse. He claimed that he was involved with them sexually, and while the singer was a victim, he alleges that she also organized Diddy's infamous "freak-offs."
Recently, Howard appeared in a video ranting about Cassie and the case, claiming she "created a dedicated campaign to stalk, harass, and discredit me." He added, "Her motion to dismiss attacks me on the timeliness of the allegations, stating now 'it's too late to charge her.'" Today (June 12), TMZ further reported that Cassie's legal team sent a letter to the judge stating that Howard is threatening her.
Read More: Cassie Blasted By Former Diddy Escort Clayton Howard
Cassie Seeks Protection From Howard
They note that in Howard's video, he said, "B*tch, I'm going to burn you with fire" and "You want to play stupid games, you can win stupid prizes." Cassie claims that Howard is harassing her, and her attorneys argue that these comments "constitute true threats of violence," says TMZ. Additionally, Howard referred to Cassie as a "whore," which they see as victim-blaming in a public campaign to allegedly discredit or intimidate her. They are hoping that the judge will stop Howard from speaking about the case and contacting her in the future.
Howard has shared his story in interviews and on social media, where he has candidly spoken about his alleged interactions with Cassie and Diddy. The couple dated for a little over a decade, and he claimed that he engaged in sexual acts with the singer on several occasions. He's often called out Cassie, even referring to her as a "c*m dumpster." However, in a text message to Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, he seemed to offer her support during Diddy's trial before filing his lawsuit.