Cassie Accuses Clayton Howard Of Threats & Harassment

BY Erika Marie
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Cassie's "Love A Loser" Short Film &amp; Single Premiere
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Cassie attends Cassie's "Love A Loser" Short Film &amp; Single Premiere at Up &amp; Down on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
In new court documents, Cassie hopes a judge will keep former male escort Clayton Howard from speaking about her and his lawsuit.

She's happily living abroad with her husband and children, but Cassie Ventura remains tangled in a lawsuit. A former male escort, Clayton Howard, has sued both Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing them of physical and psychological abuse. He claimed that he was involved with them sexually, and while the singer was a victim, he alleges that she also organized Diddy's infamous "freak-offs."

Recently, Howard appeared in a video ranting about Cassie and the case, claiming she "created a dedicated campaign to stalk, harass, and discredit me." He added, "Her motion to dismiss attacks me on the timeliness of the allegations, stating now 'it's too late to charge her.'" Today (June 12), TMZ further reported that Cassie's legal team sent a letter to the judge stating that Howard is threatening her.

Read More: Cassie Blasted By Former Diddy Escort Clayton Howard

Cassie Seeks Protection From Howard

They note that in Howard's video, he said, "B*tch, I'm going to burn you with fire" and "You want to play stupid games, you can win stupid prizes." Cassie claims that Howard is harassing her, and her attorneys argue that these comments "constitute true threats of violence," says TMZ. Additionally, Howard referred to Cassie as a "whore," which they see as victim-blaming in a public campaign to allegedly discredit or intimidate her. They are hoping that the judge will stop Howard from speaking about the case and contacting her in the future.

Howard has shared his story in interviews and on social media, where he has candidly spoken about his alleged interactions with Cassie and Diddy. The couple dated for a little over a decade, and he claimed that he engaged in sexual acts with the singer on several occasions. He's often called out Cassie, even referring to her as a "c*m dumpster." However, in a text message to Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, he seemed to offer her support during Diddy's trial before filing his lawsuit.

Read More: Former Escort Labels Cassie A "C** D*mpster" And Claims She Put Him In Danger
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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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