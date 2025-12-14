Former Escort Claims Lawyers Exploited His Cassie Allegations Against Diddy

Former escort Clayton Howard continues to pursue his lawsuit for sex trafficking against the infamous former couple Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs. His allegations relate more to the former due to his accusations that she was a participant in these crimes, not just a victim.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, Howard's latest filing in Manhattan federal court accuses federal prosecutors of using his story to arrest Combs, denying him victim rights, and protecting Ventura despite his attempts to verbalize allegations of her participation in court. More specifically, he's taking aim at former Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey. She's the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, and United States president Donald Trump fired her this July.

For those unaware, Clayton Howard's lawsuit against Cassie is moving forward after a judge approved service through alternative means. Also, she hired legal representation, so the parts are moving slowly but surely.

Back to this most recent update, the former sex worker claimed prosecutors only used his story to convict Puff for prostitute transportation across state lines. Also, he claims that attorneys denied him his rights under the Crime Victims' Rights Act and silence his allegations against Ventura.

"Assistant Prosecutor Maurene Comey became annoyed when I said I wanted to tell the truth about both of my offenders," Howard reportedly alleged. "She said I was too traumatized to testify, which I denied. [...] I have been patient and persistent. The government used my cooperation when it served their interest, but now treats me as if I do not exist. [...] All I want is fairness, dignity, and the same respect given to every other victim."

Clayton Howard & The Diddy Trial

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura and personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition to detailing Diddy and Cassie's alleged mistreatment of him, Clayton Howard also specified the rights that federal prosecutors allegedly denied him. He reportedly sent three unanswered letters about this matter, went to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, and failed to get a follow-up from a victim-witness advocate.