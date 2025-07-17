While the Diddy trial's mixed verdict led to a lot of heated online debate, many folks didn't expect United States President Donald Trump to come up in its headlines. But according to AllHipHop, he just supported a big decision to fire the federal prosecutor who led that case and another sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein.

For those unaware, Trump's current Epstein files controversy is the big set of context here. The federal government recently concluded that the disgraced financier had no "client list" and took his own life, following various previous remarks from the U.S. President that he would declassify the list.

Now, on Wednesday (July 16), federal prosecutor Maurene Comey (daughter of former FBI director James Comey) lost her Justice Department job at New York's Southern District. Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly carried out the dismissal with Donald Trump's support.

Furthermore, a reported letter mentioned the executive powers of the president in "Article II of the Constitution." But it didn't provide any other explanations for the dismissal. At press time, no comments on the matter have emerged from the Department of Justice, the White House, or from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Maurene Comey Fired

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: U.S. attorney Maurene Ryan Comey arrives for the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Maurene Comey led Diddy's federal prosecution and Jeffery Epstein investigation efforts, including the conviction of associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Whether or not this is a political response to the Epstein files controversy or a more fruitful endeavor is a question for commentators and theorists.

Donald Trump has mostly denied any such accusations of a cover-up or of walking back on his initial promises. Nevertheless, a lot of social media backlash has ramped the accusations up, so we will see how the Epstein controversy continues.

As for Diddy's latest updates, he recently entered therapy and drug treatment programs while he awaits his sentencing behind bars. These initiatives reportedly intend to inform him about partner-to-partner violence and relationship dynamics, as well as to treat drug abuse.