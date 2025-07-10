Comedian D.L. Hughley is condemning the public’s reaction to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent trial verdict, calling celebratory displays outside the courthouse “morally bankrupt.”

In a recent TMZ Live interview, Hughley voiced frustration with fans celebrating the Diddy verdict by pouring baby oil on themselves, mocking the allegations of Diddy’s sexual behavior from court documents. Blogger Armon Wiggins would apologize for partaking in the celebration outside the courthouse.

Hughley didn’t hold back in his assessment of the case or the reaction it sparked. He argued that Diddy avoided the most serious charges—racketeering and sex trafficking—thanks in part to his legal firepower, not a lack of wrongdoing.

“It’s clear Puffy wasn’t charged for the things he did,” he said. “Even the judge had a hard time buying the government’s case.”

Still, D.L. Hughley added, the outcome might have been different if Diddy didn’t have a powerful legal team. “Money buys a great defense. If he had a public defender, he’d be convicted.”

Despite the acquittals, Hughley stressed that disturbing conduct remains on record, referencing hotel surveillance footage from 2016 that appeared to show Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie. “Even if he wasn’t convicted of the most serious charges, he still whooped that woman in front of everyone,” Hughley said.

D.L. Hughley On Diddy Verdict

He also raised concerns about race and the justice system. "There’s no denying that,” he noted, while still cautioning against turning the verdict into a moment of celebration. “For me to celebrate that?” he asked rhetorically. “That’s distraction disguised as justice.”

The verdict, handed down on July 2 after a seven-week trial in federal court, cleared Combs of the most explosive allegations. The convictions stemmed from testimony by Cassie and another unnamed accuser. Each count carries a maximum penalty of ten years, although prosecutors are recommending a four- to five-year sentence.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs bail, citing his “propensity for violence.” Diddy remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. His sentencing hearing is on October 3.