Armon Wiggins has issued a lengthy apology after he and other supporters of Diddy poured baby oil on themselves outside of the courthouse in New York City where the jury's verdict came back not guilty in his criminal trial on Wednesday. He says the moment has been taken out of context and he's not a supporter of Diddy's actions. While he got off on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the Bad Boy mogul was still found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"YESTERDAY, A CLIP OF ME OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE WENT VIRAL AND WAS TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT. WHAT STARTED AS A LIGHTHEARTED MOMENT PART OF A LONG-RUNNING JOKE WITH MY AUDIENCE WAS MISINTERPRETED AS SUPPORT FOR SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS. THAT WAS NEVER MY INTENTION," Wiggins wrote on Instagram.

He further wrote: "FOR THE PAST 60 DAYS, I'VE WORKED HARD TO COVER THIS CASE WITH HONESTY AND OBJECTIVITY. THAT MOMENT WAS ABOUT SHARING A BIT OF LEVITY WITH THE COMMUNITY THAT'S BEEN ON THIS JOURNEY WITH ME NOTHING MORE. STILL, I FULLY UNDERSTAND HOW THE TIMING AND OPTICS MAY HAVE FELT HURTFUL, ESPECIALLY TO SURVIVORS OF ABUSE. I SINCERELY APOLOGIZE TO ANYONE WHO WAS.IMPACTED OR DISAPPOINTED. THIS HAS BEEN A REMINDER TO MOVE WITH GREATER CARE. AND I REMAIN COMMITTED TO DOING THIS WORK WITH INTEGRITY AND HEART."

Diddy Trial Verdict

Fans in the comments section shared tons of supportive messages in response to the apology. "Any person that has a major impact on people has to do this. So of course taking this route to apologize is showing empathy and sympathy for any victims; right move. His family, viewers, and his friends, etc. know his heart! Great job MO!!!!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "IYKYK, its big for you to apologize but don't let anyone steal your joy. You were having fun."

For the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy still faces up to 20 years in prison. He put forward a bond proposal of $1 million plus travel restrictions, drug testing, and “all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision," according to CNN. Judge Arun Subramanian ended up rejecting the offer.