Armon Wiggins is one of the largest media figures covering the Diddy trial from within and beyond the courtroom.

There have been many celebrity supporters showing up to the Diddy trial in the past two months, whether that's industry peers like Kanye West or media commentators like Armon Wiggins. In the case of the latter, he joined many supporters of Sean Combs covering themselves in baby oil outside of Manhattan federal court on Wednesday (July 2).

For those unaware, this group celebrated Diddy's mixed verdict. His trial's jury acquitted him on his racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but convicted him on charges of transportation with intent to commit prostitution.

In a video caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Armon Wiggins is in the middle of a big crowd, and people are rubbing baby oil on his back. "More!" he jokingly shouted at one point before grabbing his bag.

If you didn't already know, Wiggins is a big content creator on social media who gave extensive coverage of the Bad Boy mogul's federal trial. His in-court relays and discussions of all the developments, even small details like reactions and facial expressions, kept a lot of people up to date.

As such, many folks might raise eyebrows at the reporter's participation in these post-verdict celebrations, but the context for it is very unclear. With that in mind, take this with a grain of salt, as Armon Wiggins will probably make more firm and formal content about the trial's outcome.

Diddy Verdict

Elsewhere, though, folks reacting to the Diddy trial's verdict did not waste time holding back for a more formal response. Aubrey O'Day took to her Instagram Story with a quick message of disgust and disappointment over the lack of accountability for alleged crimes. Others like Yung Miami seemingly chose to show love to Combs online, although that's just an online interpretation of a vague IG Story post.

As for what's next for Diddy, Judge Arun Subramanian will soon decide whether or not he can leave jail on bond ahead of his sentencing. There are still a lot of questions in the air about what this outcome will result in. But in any case, his supporters found an odd way to celebrate.

