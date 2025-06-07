Diddy and his legal team have denied the federal sex trafficking charges against him in his Manhattan trial, and they must challenge the allegations in witness testimonies against him if they want to succeed. The latest alleged victim on the stand is anonymously referred to as "Jane," and she testified starting on Thursday (June 5).

According to Complex, her testimony continued on Friday (June 6) with more allegations about her alleged relationship with Sean Combs. Also, Jane alleged that she was a victim of alleged sex trafficking.

More specifically, she previously alleged that she partied with Diddy in exchange for rent, a deal that allegedly continues to this day despite the trial. Jane alleged that she signed a "love contract" with the Bad Boy mogul in 2023, two years after they allegedly started dating. The contract allegedly stated that Combs would pay her a $10,000 monthly allowance for two years.

The two would allegedly go on to continue dating up until his September arrest last year. Jane alleged that the early months of their romance were "bliss" before allegedly engaging in sex parties with other men.

Diddy Trial Day 18

May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs aka P Diddy in attendance during the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

She alleged that she initially pushed back on this due to Diddy's desire for no one to use condoms and when she got tired of it. However, Jane alleged that she stopped pushing back because Combs would allegedly get very angry, threaten to cut her off, and give her drugs for her to keep participating in alleged "freak-offs."

"[It] opened a Pandora's Box in our relationship... It was a door that I was unable to shut," she alleged in court. "I just really loved him [and] I feared losing him."

Other allegations in the Diddy trial relate to the participation and compensation of alleged male sex workers and instances of alleged physical abuse. In that last category, various former assistants and partners of the executive's made allegations on the stand.