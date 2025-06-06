In September of last year, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center ever since, and last month, his long-awaited trial finally began. This week, various individuals from his past took the stand. This includes Cassie's former friend Bryana Bongolan, his ex-girlfriend anonymously testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," and more.

Yesterday (June 5), the mogul reportedly made an interesting request to courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg. "Soften me up a bit, you're making me look like a koala bear," he told her, per XXL. Various sketches of Diddy in the courtroom have circulated online, with many depicting him as far grayer than he was the last time he was seen by the public.

This is far from the only notable momnt that happend during the trial this week, however.

Diddy Trial Day 18

Yesterday, Judge Arun Subramanian gave the Bag Boy founder a warning after spotting him nodding at jurors. "This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like or other measures, including barring your client from the courtroom. Do you understand?" the judge told Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo.

Bongolan also made several disturbing allegations against Diddy during her testimony. She alleges, for instance, that he once dangled her from a 17th floor balcony after storming into Cassie's apartment. She claims the alleged incident left her with trauma, as well as back and neck pain.

"I called one of my managers and they said, if you're scared of anything else, just go to a chiropractor," she alleged. When asked whether or not she told the chiropractor who was allegedly responsible for her injuries, Bongolan said she didn't.