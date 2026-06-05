Cassie Receives Help From Male Escort's Ex In Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Cassie Ventura continues to deal with the fallout of the Diddy case, even though she recently moved out of the United States following her trial testimony and $20 million lawsuit settlement with him. However, she continues to face a federal sexual abuse lawsuit from Clayton Howard, a male escort who allegedly worked at Sean Combs' "freak-off" parties. But Howard's ex Francyna Evins is reportedly helping Cassie defend herself against these claims.
According to TMZ, an alleged source reportedly connected to the situation told the outlet that Evins contacted Ventura's team with some information about her ex. Evins has reportedly been dealing with Howard in court for years and reached out to the singer's team following his lawsuit against Ventura.
The alleged source reportedly recounted Francyna's comments to Cassie, which claimed the male escort filed various frivolous lawsuits in the past. This includes an unspecified but ongoing one against Evins. Ventura's team reportedly used some of this information in their motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
The motion reportedly described Howard as "no stranger to the legal system" for the purposes of "pursuing personal vendettas against and to rectify perceived wrongs committed by individuals." Also, it pointed to an alleged "pattern and practice of filing abusive and frivolous lawsuits" against various individuals and groups in recent years.
Clayton Howard's Lawsuit
For those unaware, Clayton Howard's lawsuit against Cassie and Diddy claims they hired him to have sexual relations with her during the "freak-offs." Howard also alleged he contracted an STD from Ventura and got her pregnant, leading to an alleged abortion. He testified during the Bad Boy mogul's federal criminal case last year, now claiming the former couple sexually abused him and caused mental anguish.
Cassie denied these claims from Clayton Howard, alleging Howard sent her husband Alex Fine a supportive message after she accused Puff of abuse. "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!" he allegedly wrote. We will see if this lawsuit changes, moves forward, or faces dismissal from the court.
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