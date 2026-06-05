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Cassie Receives Help From Male Escort's Ex In Sexual Abuse Lawsuit
Clayton Howard sued Cassie Ventura and Diddy over sexual abuse claims, and his ex Francyna Evins is reportedly fortifying Cassie's defense.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
June 05, 2026