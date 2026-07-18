Nike's Newest Air Force 1 "Shoe Dog" Honors Phil Knight

BY Ben Atkinson
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Phil Knight &amp; family / Net worth $40.9 billion
Phil Knight &amp; family / Net worth $40.9 billion

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Nike's new Air Force 1 "Shoe Dog" colorway pays tribute to founder Phil Knight's early sneaker-selling days.

Nike is honoring founder Phil Knight with a new Air Force 1 colorway. The shoe is called "Shoe Dog," named after Knight's 2016 memoir.

The pair draws inspiration from his green 1963 Plymouth Valiant. Knight once sold Onitsuka Tiger shoes out of that car's trunk. He traveled to track meets across the Pacific Northwest doing it. That hustle came years before Nike officially existed as a company.

The shoe uses the newer Air Force 1 01 shape instead of the 07. Metallic silver panels wrap the mudguard, eyestays, and heel area. White leather underlays keep the design feeling clean and simple. Olive green shows up on the laces, outsole, and satin lining.

Those green touches directly reference the Valiant's original paint job. Mirror-like silver Swooshes add a bit of shine to the design. Serif branding on the tongue and heel nods to Nike's earliest visual style. Small dubraes on the laces are stamped with Knight's initials.

The shoe first appeared publicly during Paris Fashion Week last month. Nike expects a wider release sometime in Spring or Summer 2027. This tribute follows Nike renaming its headquarters after Knight last October.

That campus is now officially called the Philip H. Knight Campus. Together, these moves mark a broader celebration of Nike's earliest days. The shoe itself keeps that story simple and material-driven, without loud graphics.

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Phil Knight "Shoe Dog"

The "Shoe Dog" pulls its entire color story from one specific car. Knight's green Plymouth Valiant becomes the shoe's main reference point throughout. Metallic silver stands in for the Valiant's chrome trim and bodywork.

White leather panels keep the base neutral and let materials do the talking. Olive green laces and outsole echo the car's original paint color closely. A satin lining adds a slightly more premium feel underfoot. Vintage serif lettering on the tongue nods to Nike's early branding choices. The "PK" detail offer a subtle, personal touch tied directly to Knight.

This release also uses Nike's revived Air Force 1 construction. That version features a slimmer profile than the more common 2007 build. Altogether, the shoe leans on storytelling through material choices rather than graphics.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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