Rick Ross Faces Backlash Over Kendrick Lamar Impression On “Set In Stone”

A few months ago, Rick Ross quickly dismissed Drake’s ICEMAN as a horrendous album and said that his friends who listened to the project lost an hour of their life. Unfortunately for him, it feels like a lot of people feel the same way about his new album, Set In Stone. After building up anticipation for months, Ross came through with his latest project, and the immediate reactions indicate a stark drop in quality compared to his other releases.

Fans have been going in on the album, specifically the song, “Porsche GT3.” Some have described Ross’ flow as a horrible impersonation of either Kendrick Lamar or Future. Others have compared the flow to the one Drake used on “Jumpman.” Either way, the reception to this new project is not positive.

“Rick Ross flow is terrible on these amazing beats. Don't even bother wasting yall time,” one X user wrote. Another claimed that it might be one of the worst mainstream rap albums released in the past few years–possibly even worse than the incredibly underwhelming The Carter VI. “This Rick Ross album might be the worst album I’ve heard from a main stream n***a in the last 3 years. Wow. It’s either this one or Wayne’s last project,” another wrote.

Rick Ross Drops His Latest Album