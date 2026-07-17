Rick Ross Faces Backlash Over Kendrick Lamar Impression On “Set In Stone”

BY Aron A.
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Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jgf 2788
Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jgf 2788
An unfortunate miss in a rather stellar catalog.

A few months ago, Rick Ross quickly dismissed Drake’s ICEMAN as a horrendous album and said that his friends who listened to the project lost an hour of their life. Unfortunately for him, it feels like a lot of people feel the same way about his new album, Set In Stone. After building up anticipation for months, Ross came through with his latest project, and the immediate reactions indicate a stark drop in quality compared to his other releases. 

Fans have been going in on the album, specifically the song, “Porsche GT3.” Some have described Ross’ flow as a horrible impersonation of either Kendrick Lamar or Future. Others have compared the flow to the one Drake used on “Jumpman.” Either way, the reception to this new project is not positive.

“Rick Ross flow is terrible on these amazing beats. Don't even bother wasting yall time,” one X user wrote. Another claimed that it might be one of the worst mainstream rap albums released in the past few years–possibly even worse than the incredibly underwhelming The Carter VI. “This Rick Ross album might be the worst album I’ve heard from a main stream n***a in the last 3 years. Wow. It’s either this one or Wayne’s last project,” another wrote

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Rick Ross Drops His Latest Album

The album boasts 19 songs in total with a stacked list of guest appearances. Set In Stone includes appearances from Don Toliver, T.I., French Montana, Max B, BigXThaPlug, Kodak Black, Yung Miami, Gucci Mane, Leon Thomas, and more. Considering the reception, it will be quite interesting to see its first week sales projections. Stay tuned for those numbers this weekend. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding Rick Ross. 

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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