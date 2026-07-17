Rick Ross Denies His Friendship & Beef With Drake Were Fake

Rick Ross recently joined The Joe Budden Podcast to talk about his new album Set In Stone and all the drama that's followed him around over the past two years. This is referring to his feud with Drake, which saw the former collaborators turn against each other as a result of the Kendrick Lamar battle. But when Budden suggested either Rozay's friendship or feud with Drizzy may be disingenuous, Ross pushed back.

The Maybach Music Group mogul scrutinized Budden's assessment that all the camaraderie was a "facade," as caught by DUB HERE on Twitter and YouTube. "No, no, don't get it f***ed up. Nothing about that was fake," Ross remarked.

"If a n***a f**k with you, a n***a f**k with you," he continued. "If it's something that go left, that's when it go left. It can go left right now on this podcast. It wasn't fake. Before that, n***as showing love."

Joe said the podcast can't go left because he's been with his crew for a long time, arguing there needs to be a bigger explanation or reason behind Ross turning his back on a longtime collaborator. But Ross said folks can't be looking for connections like that to make perfect sense, retorting Budden's point with the rapper and podcaster's own feud with his previous podcast mates, Rory and Mal.

"Some things are not to be looking for the connection," he explained. "That's like me looking for the connection between the last weird n***as you used to do the podcast with. You loved them n***as, didn't you? That's business. You moved on. That's what you got to do as a boss. You wish all them n***as the best if it ain't no real pressure. Continue to do you, keep winning. But once it go left, it go left."

Drake's Rick Ross Beef

Elsewhere during the JBP conversation, Rozay said he's not thinking about reconciliation right now, choosing to move onto other things. But Rick Ross remembered his bond with Drake fondly, arguing things just went left. He also emphasized the purely music and business-based dynamic in all of this, arguing people have parasocial assumptions about artists being closer as friends than they are as peers.

Ross also emphasized the value of loyalty, but also said he can't always base himself off of that value. Budden also asked him if he's beefing with Meek Mill, rumors which he denied.