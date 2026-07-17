Nike Teases 8 New Upcoming SNKRS Releases

Nike has been teasing several upcoming sneakers through its SNKRS Verified program. That platform lets Nike preview shoes before leaks or media reports do.

8 different pairs have surfaced recently under this system. Each shoe comes with a short, playful nickname and description. The Air Max Dolce returns in a new colorway after 24 years. Nike calls the shoe a "hidden gem" from its early 2000s lineup.

An Air Force 1 pair leans into an orange, fuzzy textured upper. Nike references a "beloved cinematic fantasy" without naming the actual film. A Foamposite Pro reappears in a woodland camo pattern from 2013. It includes green markings and a chevron-patterned heel tab.

An Air Baltoro boot returns with teal accents and a rugged silhouette. Nike frames it as ideal for outdoor, trail-focused activities. A Vomero Premium picks up bold spikes inspired by Japanese streetwear. Nike ties its colors to the creative energy of Tokyo specifically.

Lastly, a Shox BB4 returns in a silver and blue colorway. Nike credits the model's legacy to a specific superstar guard. None of these releases have confirmed dates or wider details yet. Together, they hint at a busy stretch of upcoming Nike releases.

Nike Leaks SNKRS Drops

SNKRS Verified exists to give Nike more control over early reveals. It lets the brand share previews before leaks spread across social media. These particular teasers mix archival throwbacks with newer performance silhouettes.

The Air Max Dolce and Foamposite Pro both lean on early 2000s design cues. Meanwhile, the Vomero line gets playful, culture-driven reinterpretations across two different releases. The Air Force 1's fuzzy upper stands out as the boldest texture choice.

Nike often uses cinematic or cultural references without directly naming its inspiration. This keeps marketing language vague while still hinting at deeper meaning.