Nike Teases 8 New Upcoming SNKRS Releases

BY Ben Atkinson
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: The exterior of a Nike store photographed on November 30, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

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Nike's SNKRS Verified program just previewed several upcoming sneaker colorways ahead of their official release.

Nike has been teasing several upcoming sneakers through its SNKRS Verified program. That platform lets Nike preview shoes before leaks or media reports do.

8 different pairs have surfaced recently under this system. Each shoe comes with a short, playful nickname and description. The Air Max Dolce returns in a new colorway after 24 years. Nike calls the shoe a "hidden gem" from its early 2000s lineup.

An Air Force 1 pair leans into an orange, fuzzy textured upper. Nike references a "beloved cinematic fantasy" without naming the actual film. A Foamposite Pro reappears in a woodland camo pattern from 2013. It includes green markings and a chevron-patterned heel tab.

An Air Baltoro boot returns with teal accents and a rugged silhouette. Nike frames it as ideal for outdoor, trail-focused activities. A Vomero Premium picks up bold spikes inspired by Japanese streetwear. Nike ties its colors to the creative energy of Tokyo specifically.

Lastly, a Shox BB4 returns in a silver and blue colorway. Nike credits the model's legacy to a specific superstar guard. None of these releases have confirmed dates or wider details yet. Together, they hint at a busy stretch of upcoming Nike releases.

Read More: Travis Scott Debuted Unreleased Nike Waffle Shoe At 'The Odyssey" Premiere

Nike Leaks SNKRS Drops

SNKRS Verified exists to give Nike more control over early reveals. It lets the brand share previews before leaks spread across social media. These particular teasers mix archival throwbacks with newer performance silhouettes.

The Air Max Dolce and Foamposite Pro both lean on early 2000s design cues. Meanwhile, the Vomero line gets playful, culture-driven reinterpretations across two different releases. The Air Force 1's fuzzy upper stands out as the boldest texture choice.

Nike often uses cinematic or cultural references without directly naming its inspiration. This keeps marketing language vague while still hinting at deeper meaning.

The Shox BB4 preview leans on its on-court basketball history instead. None of these previews confirm exact release windows or availability yet. Fans will likely learn more details as these shoes get closer to launch.

Read More: Drake’s ICEMAN Rollout Gets A Full Merch Collection

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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