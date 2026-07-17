Travis Scott Debuted Unreleased Nike Waffle Shoe At 'The Odyssey" Premiere

Travis Scott showed up to The Odyssey premiere in an unreleased Nike sneaker. He plays a bard role in Christopher Nolan's new film.

Scott opened the movie, so he walked the red carpet first. He wore a relaxed black suit instead of his usual streetwear looks. His footwear choice stood out more than the suit itself.

The sneakers appear to be a Travis Scott take on Nike's Moon Shoe. That model dates back to 1972 and started as a running shoe. Bill Bowerman famously used a waffle iron to design its outsole. Scott's version keeps that waffle pattern visible near the toe. The upper looks worn and distressed, paired with burgundy laces throughout.

His signature reverse Swoosh appears on both sides of the shoe. Suede patches show up near the heel, adding texture to the design. The overall look leans vintage rather than modern or flashy. Nike has not confirmed whether this pair will ever release publicly.

Scott has debuted several unreleased Nike samples in public settings before. This adds another shoe to that growing, still-unconfirmed list. His Nike partnership dates back to 2017 and has stayed active since. Past collaborations include reworked Air Force 1s and Air Jordan 1 pairs.

Scott also has upcoming Nike releases tied to Cactus Plant Flea Market. Another release will connect to next year's World Cup. For now, this Moon Shoe pair remains just a red carpet moment.

Read More: Stefon Diggs Seeks Pause In Lawsuit Over Stolen Ferrari Dispute

Travis Scott At 'The Odyssey' Premier

The Moon Shoe holds a unique place in Nike's early running history. An original 1972 pair once sold at auction for $437,500. Scott's version trades that early prototype look for a darker, aged finish.

The black leather upper appears intentionally distressed, matching his usual aesthetic choices. Burgundy laces add contrast against the darker base throughout the shoe. Layered leather near the toe box reinforces the lacing system underneath.

Suede detailing along the sides mirrors textures found on the original Moon Shoe. Scott's reverse Swoosh branding appears on both sides instead of just one. That detail differs from several of his earlier Nike collaborations.

The waffle sole remains visible, tying the design back to its running roots. Altogether, the shoe feels more archival than performance focused.