Who Is Travis Scott Playing In "The Odyssey?"

Travis Scott's surprise cameo in the new TV spot for "The Odyssey" has shocked a lot of people and it's got folks wondering what his role is.

Travis Scott has been the focus of a documentary before, but never has he embraced an actual film role. Well, this year, that's changing. During a commercial break for the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots versus the Denver Broncos, viewers got another look Christopher Nolan's upcoming film adaption of the Greek poem by Homer, The Odyssey.

In that minute-long teaser, rap fans were taken aback as La Flame appears, delivering a resounding prophecy of war. "A war, a man, a trick—a trick to break the walls of Troy. It's burning, screaming to the ground," he shouts in front of a group of people as he slams his staff.

He delivers his lines in a pretty convincing manner and it's sure to give you goosebumps (no pun intended) especially if you're hyped for this movie. But amidst all of the hilarious reactions and shocked expressions online, there's one underlying question: Who does Travis Scott play in The Odyssey?

To put any sort of doubt that Travis Scott is in the trailer, the IMDb page for it shows his name in the cast section. However, there is no role attached to his stage name. So, is he a nameless extra?

Maybe. But given that he's seemingly retelling the story of the King of Ithaca, Odysseus, he's most likely a bard. Popular in Celtic culture and Greek mythology, they are "professional storytellers." Per Google's definition, they are responsible for preserving and sharing the myths, legends, and history of ancient Greece."

When Does The Odyssey Come Out?

While this isn't confirmed just yet, it's at least a plausible guess given what Scott does in his scene.

Hopefully, we get more sound details sooner than later.

As for when you'll be able to watch the Houston rapper on the big screen, that will be July 17, 2026. He joins a completely loaded cast that includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway. Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, and plenty more round things out.

