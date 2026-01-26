Travis Scott's Cameo In "The Odyssey" Led To Some Of The Funniest Reactions You'll Ever See

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fanatics Fest NYC 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Travis Scott speaks onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Travis Scott is going to be in the new Christopher Nolan film "The Odyssey," and fans cannot believe their eyes.

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. Overall, he has numerous chart-topping albums, and he is also responsible for some of the biggest rap hits of the last 10 years. He has a new album on the way, but it appears as though acting is officially one of his side projects.

We know this because last night, during an NFL Playoff game, a new trailer for The Odyssey was revealed to the world. The new Christopher Nolan film is highly anticipated. It features the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and a whole host of other major actors.

As it turns out, Travis Scott is making a cameo in the film. In a clip that has since been copyright claimed, Scott could be seen giving a speech. His costume has him donning long braids and what appears to be a humongous staff.

Read More: Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves's Relationship Timeline

Travis Scott In The Odyssey

As you can imagine, the sight of Travis Scott in the trailer for a Nolan film had the internet completely stunned. This led to some pretty hilarious reactions, which can be seen below.

Travis Scott and Christopher Nolan do have a relationship with one another. When Nolan made the film TENET, he had Scott do the theme song. It was a big moment in Scott's career, and the two have stayed in touch ever since. With that in mind, this recent collaboration should not come as a surprise to anyone.

When is The Odyssey Coming Out?

For those who are interested in watching The Odyssey when it comes out, you will be happy to know that it's only six months away. The movie officially drops on July 17th of 2026. This is Nolan's follow-up to Oppenheimer, a movie that made $1 billion at the box office.

Whether or not Scott is able to become a scene stealer in this movie remains to be seen. For now, some fans are skeptical, but you never know. He certainly wouldn't be the first rapper to try acting and succeed.

Read More: The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0