Travis Scott's Cameo In "The Odyssey" Led To Some Of The Funniest Reactions You'll Ever See

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. Overall, he has numerous chart-topping albums, and he is also responsible for some of the biggest rap hits of the last 10 years. He has a new album on the way, but it appears as though acting is officially one of his side projects.

We know this because last night, during an NFL Playoff game, a new trailer for The Odyssey was revealed to the world. The new Christopher Nolan film is highly anticipated. It features the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and a whole host of other major actors.

As it turns out, Travis Scott is making a cameo in the film. In a clip that has since been copyright claimed, Scott could be seen giving a speech. His costume has him donning long braids and what appears to be a humongous staff.

Travis Scott In The Odyssey

As you can imagine, the sight of Travis Scott in the trailer for a Nolan film had the internet completely stunned. This led to some pretty hilarious reactions, which can be seen below.

Travis Scott and Christopher Nolan do have a relationship with one another. When Nolan made the film TENET, he had Scott do the theme song. It was a big moment in Scott's career, and the two have stayed in touch ever since. With that in mind, this recent collaboration should not come as a surprise to anyone.

When is The Odyssey Coming Out?

For those who are interested in watching The Odyssey when it comes out, you will be happy to know that it's only six months away. The movie officially drops on July 17th of 2026. This is Nolan's follow-up to Oppenheimer, a movie that made $1 billion at the box office.