Travis Scott Promises To Put His “Whole Body And Soul” Into Next Project

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Next Project
Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Hip hop recording artist and Houston native Travis Scott sits courtside at the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers game in the second half at Intuit Dome. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent interview, Travis Scott opened up about his next project, describing it as one of his biggest undertakings yet.

Travis Scott fans have been waiting patiently for new music for a while now, and it looks like they won't be disappointed. During a recent interview with Jeff Ihaza for Rolling Stone, the hitmaker was asked about his next project. He was sure to set the bar high, describing it as one of his biggest undertakings yet.

“Putting my whole body and soul into the next [project], for more people to understand," he declared. As for who those people are, he said, "The person that still don’t understand Trav no matter how long I’ve been in this sh*t."

“When I make the music, I have this full vision," he continued. "I see it going down. I’m thinking stadium status. How could people so far away feel so close? How can the music be so big but grounded? Taking raw elements and making it feel, like, euphoric. Man, finding new rhythms, but nothing too hard to take in. You know what I’m saying? A level of what could Rodeo be like on the ultra-scale stadium life.”

Read More: A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Review

When Is Travis Scott Dropping A New Album?
Formula One: Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Got to feed the kids, man," he added. "The kids must eat.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly when Travis plans on dropping his next project. Earlier this month, however, he indicated that it could be sooner than later. In a post on his Instagram Story, he thanked his supporters and suggested that something is on the way.

"LOVE TO ALL THE FAN PAGES YALL KEEP IT ROCKING WE SHALL EAT SOOOOONNN," the post read.

Shortly before that, Travis teased some unreleased music in a Powerbeats Fit ad, kicking off Beats by Dre's "Dare to Dream" campaign. He also revealed that he was hard at work on new music throughout his "Circus Maximus" tour during an interview in November. When asked when fans will get to hear it, he said, "Soon, hopefully."

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Olympics: Basketball-Men Semifinal - USA-SRB Music Travis Scott Explains How He's Shifting His Approach For His Next Album
Travis Scott Music On The Way Hip Hop News Music Travis Scott Suggests New Music Is On The Way
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0