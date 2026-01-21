Travis Scott Promises To Put His “Whole Body And Soul” Into Next Project

Travis Scott fans have been waiting patiently for new music for a while now, and it looks like they won't be disappointed. During a recent interview with Jeff Ihaza for Rolling Stone, the hitmaker was asked about his next project. He was sure to set the bar high, describing it as one of his biggest undertakings yet.

“Putting my whole body and soul into the next [project], for more people to understand," he declared. As for who those people are, he said, "The person that still don’t understand Trav no matter how long I’ve been in this sh*t."

“When I make the music, I have this full vision," he continued. "I see it going down. I’m thinking stadium status. How could people so far away feel so close? How can the music be so big but grounded? Taking raw elements and making it feel, like, euphoric. Man, finding new rhythms, but nothing too hard to take in. You know what I’m saying? A level of what could Rodeo be like on the ultra-scale stadium life.”

When Is Travis Scott Dropping A New Album?

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Got to feed the kids, man," he added. "The kids must eat.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly when Travis plans on dropping his next project. Earlier this month, however, he indicated that it could be sooner than later. In a post on his Instagram Story, he thanked his supporters and suggested that something is on the way.

"LOVE TO ALL THE FAN PAGES YALL KEEP IT ROCKING WE SHALL EAT SOOOOONNN," the post read.

Shortly before that, Travis teased some unreleased music in a Powerbeats Fit ad, kicking off Beats by Dre's "Dare to Dream" campaign. He also revealed that he was hard at work on new music throughout his "Circus Maximus" tour during an interview in November. When asked when fans will get to hear it, he said, "Soon, hopefully."