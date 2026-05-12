Christopher Nolan Reveals Why He Cast Travis Scott In "The Odyssey"

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott looks on from the sidelines before Super Bowl LX between the
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott looks on from the sidelines before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Travis Scott's inclusion in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" has elicited some strong reactions, but the director stands by all of it.

Christopher Nolan is one of the greatest directors of this generation. With movies like Memento, The Dark Knight, and Interstellar under his belt, Nolan has proven that he can make blockbusters. His latest movie, Oppenheimer, practically swept the Oscars, and it has led to lots of anticipation for his adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey.

The Odyssey is easily one of Nolan's most ambitious movies yet. After all, the Greek story is one that requires lots of care, as well as authenticity to the source material. So far, big-name actors like Zendaya, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland are all set to star in the movie. In a trailer from a few months ago, fans even spotted Travis Scott, which led to some interesting reactions on social media.

In a new interview with TIME, Nolan was asked about his casting decisions. This included his decision to put Scott in the film. This led to a thoughtful answer from Nolan, who felt as though it was natural to include a rapper in the movie.

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Travis Scott To Star In The Odyssey

“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap," Nolan explained.

If you remember, Travis Scott had a theme song for the movie TENET, which is another Nolan picture. With that being said, it is clear that these two have a relationship of sorts.

If you are excited for The Odyssey, you're not going to have to wait much longer. The movie is officially coming out in theaters on July 17. It is expected to be the biggest blockbuster of the entire year, although there are always risks that it could be a flop. Whatever the case may be, Nolan fans are both excited and curious for the new film.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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