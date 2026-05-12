Christopher Nolan Reveals Why He Cast Travis Scott In "The Odyssey"

Christopher Nolan is one of the greatest directors of this generation. With movies like Memento, The Dark Knight, and Interstellar under his belt, Nolan has proven that he can make blockbusters. His latest movie, Oppenheimer, practically swept the Oscars, and it has led to lots of anticipation for his adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey.

The Odyssey is easily one of Nolan's most ambitious movies yet. After all, the Greek story is one that requires lots of care, as well as authenticity to the source material. So far, big-name actors like Zendaya, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland are all set to star in the movie. In a trailer from a few months ago, fans even spotted Travis Scott, which led to some interesting reactions on social media.

In a new interview with TIME, Nolan was asked about his casting decisions. This included his decision to put Scott in the film. This led to a thoughtful answer from Nolan, who felt as though it was natural to include a rapper in the movie.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

Travis Scott To Star In The Odyssey

“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap," Nolan explained.

If you remember, Travis Scott had a theme song for the movie TENET, which is another Nolan picture. With that being said, it is clear that these two have a relationship of sorts.