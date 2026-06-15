Travis Scott Wore Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 To World Cup

Travis Scott attended the Brazil versus Morocco match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup wearing an unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Low in a baby blue ostrich colorway. He wore a vintage Brazil jersey, wide-leg denim, and yellow socks alongside the pair.

Scott was first spotted in the baby blue Air Force 1 Low earlier this year at Nike's Toma El Juego ATL event. The World Cup appearance marks the second public sighting of the shoe. The pair features an all-over baby blue leather build throughout the upper. The texture on the leather gives it a distinct pebbled or ostrich-like finish that separates it from a standard Air Force 1 construction.

Travis Scott's involvement with Nike at this World Cup goes deeper than just showing up in unreleased shoes. He collaborated with Nike Football on the Phantom 6 boot and appeared in Nike's "Rip The Script" World Cup campaign film. He also dropped the Cactus Jack x Nike Total 90 World Cup collection, covering apparel for many different national teams.

The baby blue Air Force 1 sits outside that official rollout. No release date or official announcement has come from Nike. Scott wearing it publicly at a high-profile World Cup match keeps the shoe in the conversation without Jordan Brand or Nike committing to a drop date.

Travis Scott Nike Air Force 1 Low Ostrich "Baby Blue"

The Air Force 1 Low has been a recurring shoe for Travis Scott's Nike work over the years. His first Air Force 1 collaboration dates back to 2018 and featured a canvas upper with removable Swoosh logos.

Since then, Scott has returned to the silhouette in various forms through both Nike and Cactus Jack. The baby blue ostrich version he has been wearing publicly is different from anything in his confirmed release history.

The textured leather finish is the most distinctive detail. Standard Air Force 1 releases use smooth tumbled leather, so a pebbled ostrich-style material would make this a premium build if it does release.