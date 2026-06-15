Travis Scott Wore Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 To World Cup

BY Ben Atkinson
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Brazil v Morocco
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Brazil v Morocco - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Rapper Travis Scott is pictured in the stands REUTERS/John Sibley
Travis Scott wore an unreleased baby blue ostrich-textured Nike Air Force 1 Low to the Brazil versus Morocco FIFA World Cup match.

Travis Scott attended the Brazil versus Morocco match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup wearing an unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Low in a baby blue ostrich colorway. He wore a vintage Brazil jersey, wide-leg denim, and yellow socks alongside the pair.

Scott was first spotted in the baby blue Air Force 1 Low earlier this year at Nike's Toma El Juego ATL event. The World Cup appearance marks the second public sighting of the shoe. The pair features an all-over baby blue leather build throughout the upper. The texture on the leather gives it a distinct pebbled or ostrich-like finish that separates it from a standard Air Force 1 construction.

Travis Scott's involvement with Nike at this World Cup goes deeper than just showing up in unreleased shoes. He collaborated with Nike Football on the Phantom 6 boot and appeared in Nike's "Rip The Script" World Cup campaign film. He also dropped the Cactus Jack x Nike Total 90 World Cup collection, covering apparel for many different national teams.

The baby blue Air Force 1 sits outside that official rollout. No release date or official announcement has come from Nike. Scott wearing it publicly at a high-profile World Cup match keeps the shoe in the conversation without Jordan Brand or Nike committing to a drop date.

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Travis Scott Nike Air Force 1 Low Ostrich "Baby Blue"

The Air Force 1 Low has been a recurring shoe for Travis Scott's Nike work over the years. His first Air Force 1 collaboration dates back to 2018 and featured a canvas upper with removable Swoosh logos.

Since then, Scott has returned to the silhouette in various forms through both Nike and Cactus Jack. The baby blue ostrich version he has been wearing publicly is different from anything in his confirmed release history.

The textured leather finish is the most distinctive detail. Standard Air Force 1 releases use smooth tumbled leather, so a pebbled ostrich-style material would make this a premium build if it does release.

Scott's track record of wearing unreleased samples publicly before official drops suggests this shoe is real and further along in the pipeline than a prototype. The World Cup setting also adds significant global visibility to the tease.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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