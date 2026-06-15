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Travis Scott Wore Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 To World Cup
Travis Scott wore an unreleased baby blue ostrich-textured Nike Air Force 1 Low to the Brazil versus Morocco FIFA World Cup match.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 15, 2026