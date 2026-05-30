Travis Scott Takes New Album To UEFA Champions League Final

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Travis Scott New Album UEFA Champions League Final
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; American artist Travis Scott looks on before the game between United States and Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Fans are hoping Travis Scott's next album drops sooner rather than later after he took a red iPod to watch Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal.

Travis Scott has not dropped a solo album since 2023's UTOPIA, although he at least had the JACKBOYS 2 compilation project in there. But it seems like that may all change soon. As caught by Complex Music on Twitter, it seems like he may already have his album ready, and it may be in the little red iPod he took to the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest today (Saturday, May 30).

La Flame was talking to Gunners legend Thierry Henry during a broadcast at the event's Puskás Aréna, and Henry noticed the iPod-like device Scott had clipped to his outfit. "I like that, though. Old school," he remarked. "Come on, now. Got to keep the new album safe," Travis replied.

Elsewhere, as caught by Bars on Instagram, the Cactus Jack boss celebrated PSG's win with an IG Story post from the stadium. But his fans don't care about that... Unless they love football.

Now, folks are going wild with speculation, theories, predictions, and more about a potential new album from the Houston star. While Travis Scott has teased upcoming material before, this seems like his bread and butter whenever he's not actively rolling something out.

So maybe this is just a casual and off-hand joke for the broadcast booth or it's really an indication of what's coming next. Either way, we probably won't ever know for sure. So we just have to wait for whenever things do heat up more definitively.

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Travis Scott At The Champions League Final

Elsewhere, Travis Scott got some disheartening concert updates. Organizers in Italy recently banned his headlining set at a festival in Reggio Emilia, and they also banned a set from Kanye West that was supposed to take place the next day.

There have also been recent questions about Travis Scott's team and their alleged scandals. His manager David Stromberg recently faced accusations of engaging with Hollywood smear campaign tactics for unspecified means against an enemy of their camp.

But amid all this chaos, Travis always focuses on the music above all else. Then, all his other extracurriculars follow suit. So we'll see if this PSG win is good luck for Scott's next album.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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