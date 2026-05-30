Travis Scott Takes New Album To UEFA Champions League Final

Travis Scott has not dropped a solo album since 2023's UTOPIA, although he at least had the JACKBOYS 2 compilation project in there. But it seems like that may all change soon. As caught by Complex Music on Twitter, it seems like he may already have his album ready, and it may be in the little red iPod he took to the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest today (Saturday, May 30).

La Flame was talking to Gunners legend Thierry Henry during a broadcast at the event's Puskás Aréna, and Henry noticed the iPod-like device Scott had clipped to his outfit. "I like that, though. Old school," he remarked. "Come on, now. Got to keep the new album safe," Travis replied.

Elsewhere, as caught by Bars on Instagram, the Cactus Jack boss celebrated PSG's win with an IG Story post from the stadium. But his fans don't care about that... Unless they love football.

Now, folks are going wild with speculation, theories, predictions, and more about a potential new album from the Houston star. While Travis Scott has teased upcoming material before, this seems like his bread and butter whenever he's not actively rolling something out.

So maybe this is just a casual and off-hand joke for the broadcast booth or it's really an indication of what's coming next. Either way, we probably won't ever know for sure. So we just have to wait for whenever things do heat up more definitively.

Travis Scott At The Champions League Final

Elsewhere, Travis Scott got some disheartening concert updates. Organizers in Italy recently banned his headlining set at a festival in Reggio Emilia, and they also banned a set from Kanye West that was supposed to take place the next day.

There have also been recent questions about Travis Scott's team and their alleged scandals. His manager David Stromberg recently faced accusations of engaging with Hollywood smear campaign tactics for unspecified means against an enemy of their camp.