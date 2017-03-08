Champions League
- Sports103 Soccer Fans Charged With Murder And Gang Activity In Greece After Stadium RiotCroatian fans have been blamed for the incident, which took place before a game in Athens.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCamila Cabello Rips Into "Rude" Fans Who Drowned Out Her Champions League PerformanceCamila Cabello wasn't happy with the crowd for her recent performance.By Rex Provost
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Launches Hair Transplant Clinic In SpainRonaldo says he'd use the service if he ever needed it. By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Will Be An NBA Owner According To His Business PartnerLeBron has high hopes for his 2nd career or 3rd career.By Devin Ch
- SportsNapoli Passed On Cristiano Ronaldo Due To Risk Of Bankruptcy: ReportRonaldo's wage demands were the X factor.By Devin Ch
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo's Potential Transfer Causes Juventus Stocks To SpikeJuventus warns shareholders to take a chill pill.By Devin Ch
- SportsRonaldo & Juventus Agree To 4-Year €30m Deal, Subject To Madrid's ApprovalJuventus are confident Real Madrid will accept their €100 million bid.By Devin Ch
- SportsReal Madrid Consider Selling Cristiano Ronaldo For €100m To Juventus"The Old Lady" tables a generous bid for Cristiano Ronaldo.By Devin Ch
- SportsZinedine Zidane Leaves Real Madrid After Third Title"This the right moment to end things well."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChampions League: Liverpool's Counterattack A Match For Real Madrid's ExperienceThe UEFA Final is a great clash of "footballing" philosophies.By Devin Ch
- SportsLiverpool Reaches Champions League Final Vs. Real MadridLiverpool FC returns to the big stage.By Devin Ch
- SportsReal Madrid Outclass Bayern Munich With Two Away GoalsReal Madrid is one step closer to the Champions League Finals.By Devin Ch
- SportsManchester United's Romelu Lukaku Signs With Jay-Z's Roc NationJay-Z signs a 2nd soccer star to his Roc Nation sports agency.By Devin Ch
- SportsSergio Ramos Could Receive Another UEFA Ban For Entering The TunnelThis could result in the athlete missing out on the Champion's League semifinal. By David Saric
- SportsChampions League: Live Stream Info For Wednesday’s MatchupsTottenham Hotspur vs Juventus gets underway at 2:45 ET.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNeymar To Undergo Foot Surgery: ReportNeymar expected to miss six to eight weeks.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsIce Cube's Big 3 League Hits Champions League With Defamation LawsuitIce Cube's Big 3 League strikes back. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsBarcelona Completes Historic Comeback Win To Advance To QuarterfinalsBarcelona stuns PSG.By Kyle Rooney