Travis Scott Feeds Into Album Hype With Another Massive Update

BY Zachary Horvath
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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott looks on from the sidelines before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas via Imagn Images
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Travis Scott, fresh off of some recent linkups with Kanye West, seems pretty close to releasing his next solo work.

Travis Scott fans are ready for a new solo album experience, and it appears he's pretty close to giving them just that. While in attendance at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2026 Awards, he popped up onstage while Michèle Lamy’s accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award.

During that portion of the evening, Scott gave Lamy her flowers and then proceeded to share what's next for him. "I think the next thing is to probably drop the album whenever it's ready." This announcement was met with cheers and claps from the audience and folks in Kurrco's comments section are equally amped.

"We will all be there," one user replies. Another responds, "WE LOVE YOU TRAVIS DROP THAT SH*T."

This is not the only update that La Flame has delivered recently. Last month, a video from a fan went viral online where he signed a piece of paper at a sporting event. After giving it back to the kid, it said "New album otw" with a bunch of empty dash marks.

Presumably, each mark represents a letter that goes toward the name of the project. But that's merely speculation.

Elsewhere, he reacted to a fan page of his retiring by deciding to tease the album once more. "[Brown heart emojis] ALWAYS THE RAGE IS ALWAYS IN YA. IM COOKING RIGHT NOW TO GIVE U THAT NEXT STEP OF LIFE INSPO [people hugging emoji]."

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Are Travis Scott & Kanye West Dropping An Album?

Finally, during his time onstage with Kanye West at SoFi Stadium last week, the Houston native was seen wearing a shirt that said "UNSANE" on it.

That sparked some debate as to whether or not that was a way to hint at the album. Given that he wore it during that moment in particular, we wonder if this has anything to do with the supposed collab tape between them.

Remember, Havoc of Mobb Deep claimed that Ye and Trav have been working on one and that they allegedly used some of his beats for it. The close friends will be headlining the Helwatts Festival in Italy in July as it stands today, so maybe then we will get the big reveal on Travis's solo plans or his collaborative one with Ye.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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