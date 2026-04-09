Travis Scott Feeds Into Album Hype With Another Massive Update

Travis Scott fans are ready for a new solo album experience, and it appears he's pretty close to giving them just that. While in attendance at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2026 Awards, he popped up onstage while Michèle Lamy’s accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award.

During that portion of the evening, Scott gave Lamy her flowers and then proceeded to share what's next for him. "I think the next thing is to probably drop the album whenever it's ready." This announcement was met with cheers and claps from the audience and folks in Kurrco's comments section are equally amped.

"We will all be there," one user replies. Another responds, "WE LOVE YOU TRAVIS DROP THAT SH*T."

This is not the only update that La Flame has delivered recently. Last month, a video from a fan went viral online where he signed a piece of paper at a sporting event. After giving it back to the kid, it said "New album otw" with a bunch of empty dash marks.

Presumably, each mark represents a letter that goes toward the name of the project. But that's merely speculation.

Elsewhere, he by deciding to tease the album once more. "[Brown heart emojis] ALWAYS THE RAGE IS ALWAYS IN YA. IM COOKING RIGHT NOW TO GIVE U THAT NEXT STEP OF LIFE INSPO [people hugging emoji]."

Are Travis Scott & Kanye West Dropping An Album?

Finally, during his time onstage with Kanye West at SoFi Stadium last week, the Houston native was seen wearing a shirt that said "UNSANE" on it.

That sparked some debate as to whether or not that was a way to hint at the album. Given that he wore it during that moment in particular, we wonder if this has anything to do with the supposed collab tape between them.

Remember, Havoc of Mobb Deep claimed that Ye and Trav have been working on one and that they allegedly used some of his beats for it. The close friends will be headlining the Helwatts Festival in Italy in July as it stands today, so maybe then we will get the big reveal on Travis's solo plans or his collaborative one with Ye.